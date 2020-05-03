QB Andy Dalton Agrees To Terms With Cowboys

The Cowboys are serious about building up the quarterback room behind starter Dak Prescott.

Former Bengals long-time starter Andy Dalton has agreed to terms on a one-year deal, according to NFL Media and reports, giving the Cowboys the most depth they've had at quarterback in years.

This will be a homecoming of sorts for Dalton, a Houston native and former star at TCU in Fort Worth. A second-round pick of the Bengals in 2011, he has been an NFL starter his entire nine-year career, starting 133 games with 31,594 passing yards and 204 touchdowns with 118 interceptions.

The Bengals granted Dalton his release earlier this week after drafting LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the first overall pick.

The Cowboys currently have the franchise tag on Prescott and want to sign him to a new long-term deal before the July 15 deadline. Suddenly, it's a crowded group behind the two-time Pro Bowl starter.

Last weekend Dallas drafted James Madison quarterback Ben DiNucci in the seventh round. Cooper Rush, Prescott's primary backup the last two seasons, was given a one-year restricted free agent tender in March. And Clayton Thorson, a practice squad player last year, was signed to the Reserve/Future list after the 2019 season.

Now Dalton, a three-time Pro Bowler, is about to be added to the depth chart. The Bengals' all-time leading passer led Cincinnati to the playoffs in each of his first five seasons under then-head coach Marvin Lewis.

But the Bengals, without a playoff appearance since 2015 and seeking their first playoff win since 1990, decided to move in a new direction with Burrow last week.