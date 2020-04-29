Versatile CB Daryl Worley Agrees To Terms

Looks like the Cowboys weren't done addressing their secondary.

After drafting cornerbacks Trevon Diggs and Reggie Robinson in the first four rounds over the weekend, the club has now agreed to terms with veteran free agent corner Daryl Worley.

Worley, a 2016 third-round pick by Carolina, played two years with the Panthers and the last two years with the Raiders. He has started 49 of 56 career games with 243 tackles, 34 pass breakups and 5 interceptions. His eight pass breakups last season were the second most by a Raiders defender.

If a deal is finalized, Worley will join a cornerback group that includes veterans Anthony Brown, Jourdan Lewis, Chidobe Awuzie and newcomer Maurice Canady. Like Diggs and Robinson, Worley (6-1, 215) is the type of taller, longer corner the Cowboys have been targeting this offseason. But it's also worth noting Worley played some safety late last season after the Raiders released D.J. Swearinger.