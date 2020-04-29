Versatile CB Daryl Worley Agrees To Terms

Looks like the Cowboys weren't done addressing their secondary.
After drafting cornerbacks Trevon Diggs and Reggie Robinson in the first four rounds over the weekend, the club has now agreed to terms with veteran free agent corner Daryl Worley.
Worley, a 2016 third-round pick by Carolina, played two years with the Panthers and the last two years with the Raiders. He has started 49 of 56 career games with 243 tackles, 34 pass breakups and 5 interceptions. His eight pass breakups last season were the second most by a Raiders defender.
If a deal is finalized, Worley will join a cornerback group that includes veterans Anthony Brown, Jourdan Lewis, Chidobe Awuzie and newcomer Maurice Canady. Like Diggs and Robinson, Worley (6-1, 215) is the type of taller, longer corner the Cowboys have been targeting this offseason. But it's also worth noting Worley played some safety late last season after the Raiders released D.J. Swearinger.
The Cowboys didn't draft a pure safety prospect this year, but they did reach a deal with HaHa Clinton-Dix in March after former starter Jeff Heath left for the Raiders. After the draft, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said the team believes they have corners who also can play safety. Worley could provide that type of versatility, too.