Cowboys To Honor NMOH With Red-Stripe Helmets 

The Cowboys will be sporting a new look to their helmet for the first time in a decade this weekend.
When they take the field to host the Denver Broncos for the NFL's Salute to Service game on Sunday, the Cowboys will have a red stripe accompanying the traditional blue and white that run down the center of their helmets.
The subtle change is meant to honor the U.S. military and the country's National Medal of Honor recipients. It's also a throwback to the 1976 season, when the Cowboys sported the look to commemorate the United States' bicentennial.
"This will truly be a special day for all of us as we salute the men and women around the world who protect and defend our country," said Charlotte Jones, Cowboys Executive Vice President and Chairman of the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation. "We are honored to have our Medal of Honor recipients in attendance, representing the 3,508 recipients of the nation's most prestigious military decoration, who made heroic sacrifices, many the ultimate sacrifice, while preserving our freedom. The red stripe on the helmet provides a beautiful ribbon to wrap around this salute to those who currently serve our country's military—and the patriotic love and appreciation that we all share for those who came before them." (Helmet photos for Sunday linked below).
Additionally, both the Cowboys and Broncos helmets will be adorned with Medal of Honor decals in recognition of the National Medal of Honor Museum (photo linked below) as well as decals depicting the NFL's Salute to Service emblem and the American flag.
The museum, set to break ground in early 2022, will recognize the acts of valor by Medal of Honor recipients, as well as celebrate how they espouse the timeless American ideals of courage and sacrifice, patriotism and citizenship, and integrity and commitment they represent.
Charlotte Jones serves as the Chairman of the Board for the Museum and has spearheaded the campaign to fund the construction of the National Medal of Honor Museum, an effort that has already secured $116.5 million of the museum's $195 million fundraising goal, with special appreciation for the generous contributions of its founding donors program.
A national public service announcement to promote the museum project, with National Medal of Honor Museum Honorable Directors, Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama will make its debut on game day—both on FOX and on the video board at AT&T Stadium.
*Other features of the Dallas Cowboys Salute to Service game week include: *
- Ford, the Official Vehicle of the Dallas Cowboys, is the presenting partner of the upcoming Dallas Cowboys game on Sunday vs. the Denver Broncos. Ford has a longstanding commitment to the military, and that commitment is as strong today as ever. As part of the Salute to Service game, Ford and the Cowboys will be highlighting their collective support of veterans and active military personnel, and saluting the sacrifice of these American heroes.
- On Friday, November 5, the North Texas Ford dealers are presenting five Medal of Honor recipients, including Major General Pat Brady, with an exclusive VIP experience at the Cowboys practice at Ford Center. They will be hosted by Charlotte Jones, Cowboys Hall of Fame quarterback Roger Staubach, a Naval Academy graduate and Vietnam War veteran, and former Dallas defensive lineman Chad Hennings, an Air Force Academy graduate and Persian Gulf War veteran. Ford also provided a monetary donation to the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation.
- At halftime, current members of all branches of the armed services will be recognized, along with the eight Medal of Honor recipients and Founding Donors who have contributed to the National Medal of Honor Museum project. Recording artist Lee Greenwood will highlight the halftime ceremonies with his popular song, "God Bless the U.S.A."
- The Medal of Honor recipients who will be in attendance and recognized at the game are: Major General Pat Brady, Specialist Fourth Class Mike Fitzmaurice, Staff Sergeant Sal Giunta, Captain Flo Groberg, Command Sergeant Bob Patterson, Master Chief Britt Slabinski, Lt. Colonel Will Swenson and Sergeant Matt Williams.
- An estimated 40 million individuals have served in the United States Armed Forces since the Civil War. Fewer than 4,000 have received the Medal of Honor—our country's highest award for valor in combat.
- The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders iconic uniform boot will also be adorned with a red, white and blue stripe as a salute to our service members past and present.