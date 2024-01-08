Cowboys to host Packers on Sunday afternoon

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys will host the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium next Sunday afternoon on FOX with kickoff scheduled for 3:30 p.m. CT.

The Cowboys secured the No. 2 seed and the NFC East division title after a 38-10 win on Sunday afternoon against the Washington Commanders, setting up the possibility for two home playoff games with a win against the Packers.

The Packers secured a playoff spot and the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoffs with a 17-9 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon, as they will head to the playoffs with first-year starter Jordan Love at quarterback.

The game will serve as Mike McCarthy's second game against the Packers since arriving in Dallas in 2020. McCarthy served as the head coach for Green Bay for 13 seasons and owned a 7-1 record against the Cowboys including two playoff wins in 2014 and 2016.

"They've had a good year," McCarthy said postgame on Sunday about the Packers. "The drama that I'm sure you guys will love, I will not participate in this year. It's playoff-time. It doesn't matter who you play."

Sunday will be the Cowboys' first home playoff game since falling to the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card Round of the 2021-2022 playoffs. Under McCarthy, the Cowboys are 1-2 in the playoffs.

The rest of the NFC playoff schedule will see the 6-seed Los Angeles Rams visit the 3-seed Detroit Lions and the 5-seed Philadelphia Eagles travel to take on the 4-seed Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If the Cowboys defeat the Packers, they will host the highest remaining seed in the Divisional Round while the 1-seed San Francisco 49ers will host the lowest remaining seed.