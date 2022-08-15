Cowboys To Reduce Training Camp Roster To 85

Brown has been with the Cowboys off and on for two seasons. He had two pass deflections in Saturday's preseason opener before getting injured. Bunting suffered a neck injury in the practice against the Broncos on Thursday.

Fryfogle was an undrafted rookie receiver who got banged up last week in camp. Faoliu spent some time on the Cowboys' practice squad last year.

The Cowboys are scheduled to travel to L.A. on Tuesday for their final leg of camp out west: two joint practices with the Chargers on Wednesday and Thursday, followed by Saturday's preseason game at SoFi Stadium.