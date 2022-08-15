Cowboys To Reduce Training Camp Roster To 85

OXNARD, Calif. – With the Oxnard portion of training camp winding down, the Cowboys will officially trim the 90-man training camp roster to 85 ahead of Tuesday's NFL deadline.
Though not official yet, the expectation is the team will waive defensive tackle Austin Faoliu and will be waiving/injured cornerback Kyron Brown, tight end Ian Bunting, fullback Ryan Nall and wide receiver Ty Fryfogle.
Nall has the most NFL experience of the group. He signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys in April to compete for a spot as a utility backfield player, but a shoulder injury has sidelined him for most of training camp.
Brown has been with the Cowboys off and on for two seasons. He had two pass deflections in Saturday's preseason opener before getting injured. Bunting suffered a neck injury in the practice against the Broncos on Thursday.
Fryfogle was an undrafted rookie receiver who got banged up last week in camp. Faoliu spent some time on the Cowboys' practice squad last year.
The Cowboys are scheduled to travel to L.A. on Tuesday for their final leg of camp out west: two joint practices with the Chargers on Wednesday and Thursday, followed by Saturday's preseason game at SoFi Stadium.
The team will technically have 86 players still in camp after the five roster cuts because they have a roster exemption for offensive lineman Isaac Alarcon through the NFL's International Pathway Program.