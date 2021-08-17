Training Camp | 2021

Cowboys Trim Roster To 85 Players; Robinson To IR

Aug 17, 2021 at 03:03 PM
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas – The first cut-down day for the NFL occurred on Tuesday as the Cowboys were able to reduce the roster from 90 to 85 players.

Three of the five players were injured, including 2020 fourth-round pick Reggie Robinson. The cornerback suffered a toe injury that will keep him out for the remainder of the season.

The Cowboys also placed fullback Sewo Olonilua (neck) on IR as well. NFL rules state that players that go on injured reserve before the start of the season are not eligible for return at any point this year.

The Cowboys also placed rookie linebacker Anthony Hines on the waived/injured list, and outright released cornerback Kyron Brown and wide receiver Brennan Eagles.

The Cowboys will play this weekend's game against Houston before next Tuesday's cut down to 80 players.

The final cut will be after all the preseason games are complete when all teams reduce the rosters to 53 players.

