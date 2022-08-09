Training Camp | 2022

Cowboys Waiving Garibay; Brett Maher To Sign

Aug 09, 2022
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

OXNARD, Calif. – The Cowboys are making a change at the kicker position here in training camp.

Rookie Jonathan Garibay is being waived and the Cowboys are expected to sign veteran free agent Brett Maher following a scheduled workout Tuesday.

Maher was the Cowboys' kicker from 2018-2019. He made the four longest field goals in franchise history during that stretch and went 49-of-66 overall (74.2%). The Cowboys released him that December after he went 1-of-4 in a two-game stretch.

Maher spent the 2020 season on multiple practice squads, then kicked for the Saints last year, making 16 of 18 tries in eight games. He will now compete with Lirim Hajrullahu in camp.

Garibay had his best practice Monday, making 7 of 9 total tries, but was less consistent than Hajrullahu in the first two weeks of camp.

