 Skip to main content
Advertising

Draft Central | 2024

Presented by

Cowboys writers present final 7-Round Mock Draft

Apr 25, 2024 at 04:30 PM
dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Cowboys-writers-present-final-7-Round-Mock-Draft-hero
James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas – Draft day is finally here.

As usual, the writers of DallasCowboys.com have made their picks for the entire draft, giving the full seven-round mock draft.

Let's take a look at what the writers feel will happen for the Cowboys this weekend.

Kyle Youmans

  • 1 (24): Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma
  • 2 (56): Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M
  • 3 (87): MarShawn Lloyd, RB, USC
  • 5 (174): McKinnley Jackson, DT, Texas A&M
  • 6 (216): Bub Means, WR, Pittsburgh
  • 7 (233): Andrew Coker, OT, TCU
  • 7 (244): Miles Battle, CB, Utah

Analysis: There is still a strong possibility that Dallas attempts to trade back in the first, acquiring more selections over the weekend. However, there are a couple realistic scenarios that could force Dallas to stay and pick at 24. If Graham Barton makes it the past the offensive line needy teams like Pittsburgh, Miami, and Philadelphia, he'd be a no-brainer. But I find it hard to believe he falls. This is a scenario where trade partners aren't as plentiful, and Dallas decides to try for the upside of Tyler Guyton. This pick on the offensive line helps fill a huge hole and brings freedom to address other needs through the rest of the draft.

Nick Harris

  • 1(30) (via KC): Jordan Morgan, OL, Arizona
  • 2(56): Jonathon Brooks, RB, Texas
  • 3(87): Jalen McMillan, WR, Washington
  • 3 (95) (via KC): Trevin Wallace, LB, Kentucky
  • 4 (131) (via KC): McKinnley Jackson, DT, Texas A&M
  • 5(174): Hunter Nourzad, C, Penn State
  • 6(216): Josh Newton, CB, TCU
  • 7 (233): Jordan Magee, LB, Temple
  • 7(244): Javontae Jean-Baptiste, EDGE, Notre Dame

Analysis: In my seven-round mock, the Cowboys dance with the Chiefs in the first round to move back to 32 and acquire a third-round and fourth-round pick. The Cowboys get two on the offensive line and two linebackers to help add depth to the position groups that needed it most last season. The fun wild card is using the flexibility of the extra third-round pick to go get an offensive playmaker in Jalen McMillan — who would be the fourth receiver on the roster named Jalen.

Patrik Walker

  • 1(31 – from 49ers): Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Oregon
  • 2(56): T'Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas
  • 3 (73 – from Lions): Dominick Puni, OT/OL, Kansas
  • 4 (87): Cedric Gray, LB, North Carolina
  • 5 (94 – from 49ers): Braelon Allen, WR, Wisconsin
  • 6 (108 – from Vikings): Brenden Rice, WR, USC
  • 7 (178 – from Steelers): Ty'Ron Hopper, LB, Missouri
  • 8 (233): Ro Torrence, CB, Arizona State
  • 9 (244): Khalid Duke, EDGE, Kansas State

Analysis: I had no interest in leaving with only seven players. I got to work dealing with SF and DET ahead of my first-round pick to get two added picks in third, and then with MIN for an early sixth-rounder to grab a falling WR prospect that might make waves on this roster. From the brutality of adding JPJ and Puni to the offensive line to doubling down at LB with high-ceiling players, to solving the RB dilemma and using my seventh-round fliers on quiet needs, this haul sets Dallas up in a way that free agency might not have.

Nick Eatman

  • 1 (24): Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia
  • 2 (56): Zach Frazier, C, West Virginia
  • 3 (87): Jase McClellan, RB, Alabama
  • 5 (174): T'Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas
  • 6 (216): Edefuan Ulofoshio, LB, Washington
  • 7 (233): Jalyx Hunt, DE, Houston Christian
  • 7 (244): Jordan Whittington, WR, Texas

Analysis: I'm not crazy about this draft, if it goes this way but I think the Cowboys are going to have to take an offensive tackle. They may not want to reach, but this is a year in which they have to fill some needs and so getting a guy like Mims would definitely help now and later. If Frazier is still around, that'd be a huge get and the same goes for Sweat, who probably won't last this long at all, but I am expecting some trades throughout the draft. If there is a position I left out but wish I hadn't, it'd be cornerback. I think they could take one as early as the second, but it just never fit on my board. Watch out for that one.

Related Content

news

Updates: AJ Brown resets WR market with new deal

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.
news

Mock Draft 2.0: NFL 3-round prediction on Draft Day

Draft Day has arrived, as we take a look at how the first three rounds could shake out for all 32 teams – including a potential trade option for the Dallas Cowboys.
news

Breaking down the Top 100 draft prospects

Taking a look at the top 100 prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft, as ranked by DallasCowboys.com.
news

Mick Shots: Must understand Cowboys positions

It's NFL Draft eve, but as Mickey Spagnola writes in his weekly Mick Shots, the Cowboys really need the young guys already on the roster to step up. Plus playing cat and mouse, the price going up for CeeDee, trader Jerry, a pick prediction and more!
news

Power Rankings: Top 10 defensive prospects at each position

Ahead of Draft Day, take a look at the top ten players at each defensive position of the draft available talent in 2024.
news

Power Rankings: Top 10 offensive prospects at each position

Ahead of Draft Day, take a look at the top ten players at each offensive position of the draft available talent in 2024.
news

Jones speaks on Cowboys contracts: 'We want Dak'

Dak Prescott isn't focused on his future at the moment, but the Dallas Cowboys have made it clear they're not interested in replacing him in the 2024 NFL Draft 
news

Jerry, Stephen discuss trading back and OL needs

At their pre-draft press conference on Tuesday, Jerry and Stephen Jones discussed the potential of trading back in the first round as well as the complete picture around the needs on the offensive line.
news

Possible Pick: JC Latham has first-round versatility

A bulldozer at both tackle and guard, JC Latham has a skillset and body type that will be highly coveted in the first round. Can the Cowboys see him slip to No. 24?
news

Science Lab: Cowboys 7-Round mock gets spicy

There is no shortage of needs for the Dallas Cowboys as they run full speed to the 2024 NFL Draft, but this seven-round mock draft is one that would light the city ablaze.
news

Pick Fit: QB fits for every Cowboys draft pick

Quarterback is far from a need in this year's draft class, but in case the Cowboys are keeping plans to take a signal-caller close to the vest, here are names that could make sense at each pick.
Advertising