Cowboys writers present final 7-Round Mock Draft

FRISCO, Texas – Draft day is finally here.

As usual, the writers of DallasCowboys.com have made their picks for the entire draft, giving the full seven-round mock draft.

Let's take a look at what the writers feel will happen for the Cowboys this weekend.

Kyle Youmans

1 (24): Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma

Oklahoma 2 (56): Edgerrin Cooper, LB , Texas A&M

, Texas A&M 3 (87): MarShawn Lloyd, RB, USC

USC 5 (174): McKinnley Jackson, DT, Texas A&M

Texas A&M 6 (216): Bub Means, WR, Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh 7 (233): Andrew Coker, OT , TCU

, TCU 7 (244): Miles Battle, CB, Utah

Analysis: There is still a strong possibility that Dallas attempts to trade back in the first, acquiring more selections over the weekend. However, there are a couple realistic scenarios that could force Dallas to stay and pick at 24. If Graham Barton makes it the past the offensive line needy teams like Pittsburgh, Miami, and Philadelphia, he'd be a no-brainer. But I find it hard to believe he falls. This is a scenario where trade partners aren't as plentiful, and Dallas decides to try for the upside of Tyler Guyton. This pick on the offensive line helps fill a huge hole and brings freedom to address other needs through the rest of the draft.

Nick Harris

1(30) (via KC): Jordan Morgan, OL, Arizona

Arizona 2(56): Jonathon Brooks, RB, Texas

Texas 3(87): Jalen McMillan, WR, Washington

Washington 3 (95) (via KC): Trevin Wallace, LB, Kentucky

Kentucky 4 (131) (via KC): McKinnley Jackson, DT, Texas A&M

Texas A&M 5(174): Hunter Nourzad, C, Penn State

Penn State 6(216): Josh Newton, CB, TCU

TCU 7 (233): Jordan Magee, LB, Temple

Temple 7(244): Javontae Jean-Baptiste, EDGE, Notre Dame

Analysis: In my seven-round mock, the Cowboys dance with the Chiefs in the first round to move back to 32 and acquire a third-round and fourth-round pick. The Cowboys get two on the offensive line and two linebackers to help add depth to the position groups that needed it most last season. The fun wild card is using the flexibility of the extra third-round pick to go get an offensive playmaker in Jalen McMillan — who would be the fourth receiver on the roster named Jalen.

Patrik Walker

1(31 – from 49ers): Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Oregon

Oregon 2(56): T'Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas

Texas 3 (73 – from Lions): Dominick Puni, OT/OL, Kansas

Kansas 4 (87): Cedric Gray, LB, North Carolina

North Carolina 5 (94 – from 49ers): Braelon Allen, WR, Wisconsin

Wisconsin 6 (108 – from Vikings): Brenden Rice, WR, USC

USC 7 (178 – from Steelers): Ty'Ron Hopper, LB, Missouri

Missouri 8 (233): Ro Torrence, CB, Arizona State

Arizona State 9 (244): Khalid Duke, EDGE, Kansas State

Analysis: I had no interest in leaving with only seven players. I got to work dealing with SF and DET ahead of my first-round pick to get two added picks in third, and then with MIN for an early sixth-rounder to grab a falling WR prospect that might make waves on this roster. From the brutality of adding JPJ and Puni to the offensive line to doubling down at LB with high-ceiling players, to solving the RB dilemma and using my seventh-round fliers on quiet needs, this haul sets Dallas up in a way that free agency might not have.

Nick Eatman

1 (24): Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia

Georgia 2 (56): Zach Frazier, C, West Virginia

West Virginia 3 (87): Jase McClellan, RB, Alabama

Alabama 5 (174): T'Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas

Texas 6 (216): Edefuan Ulofoshio, LB, Washington

Washington 7 (233): Jalyx Hunt, DE, Houston Christian

Houston Christian 7 (244): Jordan Whittington, WR, Texas