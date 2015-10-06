Cowbuzz

Presented by

CowBuzz: Cowboys Fall In Latest Power Rankings After Loss To The Saints

Oct 06, 2015 at 06:15 AM
18-Gross_Shannon-HS
Shannon Gross

The latest NFL power rankings are out and it's not good news for Cowboys fans. The Cowboys range from 13 to 18 in the three power rankings we took a look at.

NFL.com has the Cowboys ranked at 18 falling three spots from last week. Here's their analysis:

The hits keep coming -- except this isn't like the 1999 Rangers with Pudge, Palmeiro and Juan Gone. Nope, these are the IR kind. Lance Dunbar -- he of the University of North Texas (a fine, fine institution a certain NFL.com hack may or may not have attended) -- is now out for the season. Sean Lee is in the league's concussion protocol. The good news is ... Well, there isn't too much good news, other than the fact Dallas is hanging in games. At least the Patriots are coming to town. That should go well.

ESPN.com has the Cowboys coming in at 13, falling two spots from their ranking last week. Here's what they had to say:

The Cowboys' offense has been fine without Tony Romo and Dez Bryant. But the defense has no turnovers and has allowed 438.0 yards per game the past two games.

FOX Sports has the Cowboys ranked at 15, dropping four spots from their ranking last week. Here's their analysis:

Brandon Weeden hasn't been the reason for the two-game losing streak, but the offense is limited with him at the helm. With Greg Hardy (suspension) and Randy Gregory (injury) set to return soon, the defense has potential to carry the team if Sean Lee can stay on the field -- until Tony Romo and Dez Bryant return.*

One thing that's consistent is the injuries to the Cowboys are definitely affecting the product on the field. For their sake let's hope some of their key players make their way back onto the field soon.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

