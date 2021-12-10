CowBuzz: Dak Gifts Exclusive Jordans To Teammates

It's officially giving season and every year packages show up in the locker rooms around the league. Strangers who have become teammates, who are now family exchange gifts to show appreciation and highlight their brotherhood. On Wednesday, the Dallas Cowboys found a surprise from their Dak Prescott.
The veteran QB delivered a highly anticipated Jordan release to his teammates. Topped with a note that read "Thankful for you this holiday season", with the Jordan brand logo and his foundation, Dak, surprised the guys with an exclusive drop of Air Jordan 11 Retro 'Cool Grey'.
Many of his teammates took to their social media to show off the new kicks and praise their beloved quarterback, who signed a five-year deal with the Jordan brand in the offseason. Rookie Micah Parsons took to his Instagram story calling out "That's my QB".
CeeDee Lamb, Cedrick Wilson, and Terence Steele among others also shared appreciation messages of their own.
The Dallas Cowboys are continuing to deliver heat on and off the field.