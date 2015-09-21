Cowbuzz

Presented by

CowBuzz: Dez Bryant Live Tweets Cowboys vs Eagles

Sep 21, 2015 at 08:16 AM
18-Gross_Shannon-HS
Shannon Gross

Dez Bryant didn't make the trip to Philly, but if you were following him on Twitter last night, you definitely know he was watching and supporting his guys.  

Dez live tweeted the entire game while watching.  He started off by talking about the rumors around the time it will take for his return and immediately went into live game mode.  Dez is passionate in everything he does, including watching the game that he can't be in, check it out:
https://twitter.com/DezBryant/status/645707873545117697
https://twitter.com/DezBryant/status/645716758922326016
https://twitter.com/DezBryant/status/645722351380774912
https://twitter.com/DezBryant/status/645722506955911168
https://twitter.com/DezBryant/status/645723255467184128
https://twitter.com/DezBryant/status/645725040219033600
https://twitter.com/DezBryant/status/645728742434729985
https://twitter.com/DezBryant/status/645732076394680320
https://twitter.com/DezBryant/status/645738591390318592
https://twitter.com/DezBryant/status/645740097032228864
https://twitter.com/DezBryant/status/645740382559404032

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

