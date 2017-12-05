Cowbuzz

CowBuzz: Support Around The NFL For Steelers' Ryan Shazier After Scary Injury

Dec 05, 2017 at 07:55 AM
We all know that football is a highly-aggressive contact sport, but that doesn't make a potentially life-altering injury any easier to swallow.

In case you missed it, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier went down in an awkward manner after his hit on Bengals wide receiver Josh Malone. It was clear in that moment that Shazier felt excruciating pain. He immediately pointed at his back, but was unable to move his legs.

https://twitter.com/steelers/status/937861242655567872

Shazier eventually left the stadium in an ambulance.

https://twitter.com/steelers/status/937864883940614144

After the game – despite the comeback win - his teammates only had one thing on their minds:

https://twitter.com/AB84/status/937933005280092160

https://www.instagram.com/p/BcT6c6XAEUK/

https://twitter.com/_audi8/status/937918358590230528

The opposing team offered words of support, too:

https://twitter.com/Bengals/status/937860145043918853

The injury not only left those at the game a little shaken, but it impacted everyone across the entire league. Fearing the worst, there was an outpour of love and support sent Shazier's way.

Current and former members of the Cowboys organization were among those who shared their well-wishes:

https://twitter.com/TankLawrence/status/937894879459467264

https://twitter.com/dwilson_6/status/937902566075191296

https://twitter.com/thejaylonsmith/status/937906884878757888

https://twitter.com/JustBeneB/status/937911086476660736

https://twitter.com/K_SMITH31/status/937928235010154501

https://twitter.com/DeMarcusWare/status/937879321045295105

https://twitter.com/Tony_Dorsett/status/937885137206960130

https://twitter.com/DCC_Gina/status/938093899926720513

Fortunately, the severity of the situation appears to be not as bad as it initially seemed. The Steelers shared this update late last night:

https://twitter.com/SteelersPRBurt/status/937930439783845889

Shazier is still a young player with a high ceiling for his football career. However, he is somebody's son who also has a young family of his own. The latter is far more important and, in light of there still being so much unknown, please keep them all in your thoughts and prayers during this time.

