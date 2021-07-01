Daily Training Camp Practice Schedule Released

The Cowboys are now inside a month before heading off to Oxnard, Calif. for the return of training camp.
Not since 2019 have they made the trip out to California for their summer home, but the Cowboys are scheduled to leave now on July 20 for three-and-a-half week stay on the West Coast.
On Thursday, the Cowboys officially released their daily practice, which will be open to the fans.
This is the first time head coach Mike McCarthy has conducted his practices out in Oxnard, so there are some noticeable changes to the daily scheduled, most notably the 11 a.m. time for the regular practice, open to the public.
But here is the daily schedule for this year's training camp:
- Wednesday, July 21
- 10:00 a.m. Opening Press Conference
- Thursday, July 22
- 11:00 a.m. Practice
- Friday, July 23
- No practice
- Saturday, July 24
- 10:00 a.m. Opening Ceremony
- 11:00 a.m. Practice
- Sunday, July 25
- 11:00 a.m. Practice
- Monday, July 26
- No practice
- Tuesday, July 27
- 11:00 a.m. Practice
- Wednesday, July 28
- 11:00 a.m. Practice
- Thursday, July 29
- 11:00 a.m. Practice
- Friday, July 30
- No practice
- Saturday, July 31 -
- Training Camp: Cowboys Back Together 11:00 a.m. Practice
- Sunday, August 1
- 11:00 a.m. Practice
- Monday, August 2
- No practice
- Tuesday, August 3
- 11:00 a.m. Practice
- Wednesday, August 4
- TBD Team travel to Canton, Ohio
- Thursday, August 5
- 7:00 p.m. Kickoff vs. Pittsburgh Kickoff Dallas time
- Friday, August 6
- No practice
- Saturday, August 7
- 3:00 p.m. Practice with LA Rams
- Sunday, August 8
- No practice
- Monday, August 9
- No practice
- Tuesday, August 10 -
- Heroes Appreciation Day
- 11:00 a.m. Practice
- Wednesday, August 11
- 11:00 a.m. Practice
- Thursday, August 12
- 10:15 a.m. Practice
- TBD Team travel to Arizona
- Friday, August 13
- 9:00 p.m. Kickoff at Arizona
On Saturday, July 31, the Dallas Cowboys will host a special fan event - Training Camp: Cowboys Back Together as the team welcomes fans back to training camp. Beginning 9:00 a.m. PDT, fans can enjoy live music, appearances by Dallas Cowboys mascot, Rowdy, VIP hospitality deck access, exclusive merchandise deals, prizes, giveaways and more! Then on Tuesday, August 10, practice will be closed to the general public as the Cowboys host Heroes Appreciation Day to show their gratitude towards military personnel, first responders and front line healthcare workers.
Information about the practice days and times at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco will be made at a later date.