Daily Training Camp Practice Schedule Released

The Cowboys are now inside a month before heading off to Oxnard, Calif. for the return of training camp.

Not since 2019 have they made the trip out to California for their summer home, but the Cowboys are scheduled to leave now on July 20 for three-and-a-half week stay on the West Coast.

On Thursday, the Cowboys officially released their daily practice, which will be open to the fans.

This is the first time head coach Mike McCarthy has conducted his practices out in Oxnard, so there are some noticeable changes to the daily scheduled, most notably the 11 a.m. time for the regular practice, open to the public.

But here is the daily schedule for this year's training camp:

Wednesday, July 21

10:00 a.m. Opening Press Conference

Thursday, July 22

11:00 a.m. Practice

Friday, July 23

No practice

Saturday, July 24

10:00 a.m. Opening Ceremony

11:00 a.m. Practice

Sunday, July 25

11:00 a.m. Practice

Monday, July 26

No practice

Tuesday, July 27

11:00 a.m. Practice

Wednesday, July 28

11:00 a.m. Practice

Thursday, July 29

11:00 a.m. Practice

Friday, July 30

No practice

Saturday, July 31 -

Training Camp: Cowboys Back Together 11:00 a.m. Practice

11:00 a.m. Practice Sunday, August 1

11:00 a.m. Practice

Monday, August 2

No practice

Tuesday, August 3

11:00 a.m. Practice

Wednesday, August 4

TBD Team travel to Canton, Ohio

Thursday, August 5

7:00 p.m. Kickoff vs. Pittsburgh Kickoff Dallas time

Friday, August 6

No practice

Saturday, August 7

3:00 p.m. Practice with LA Rams

Sunday, August 8

No practice

Monday, August 9

No practice

Tuesday, August 10 -

Heroes Appreciation Day

11:00 a.m. Practice

Wednesday, August 11

11:00 a.m. Practice

Thursday, August 12

10:15 a.m. Practice

TBD Team travel to Arizona

Friday, August 13

9:00 p.m. Kickoff at Arizona

On Saturday, July 31, the Dallas Cowboys will host a special fan event - Training Camp: Cowboys Back Together as the team welcomes fans back to training camp. Beginning 9:00 a.m. PDT, fans can enjoy live music, appearances by Dallas Cowboys mascot, Rowdy, VIP hospitality deck access, exclusive merchandise deals, prizes, giveaways and more! Then on Tuesday, August 10, practice will be closed to the general public as the Cowboys host Heroes Appreciation Day to show their gratitude towards military personnel, first responders and front line healthcare workers.