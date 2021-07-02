HBO Tabs Cowboys As Stars Of 2021 "Hard Knocks"

This year's five-episode run will debut Tuesday, Aug. 10, following the Cowboys' trip to Canton, Ohio, to play Pittsburgh in the Hall of Fame Game, and will air each subsequent Tuesday. The finale is slated to air on Sept. 7 – just two days before the regular season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

One look at the storylines surrounding this year's Cowboys, and it's easy to see why they'd be a popular choice. The organization is coming off one of its most disappointing seasons in recent memory, as injuries marred the roster en route to a 6-10 finish and a Top 10 draft pick.

Painful as they were to watch, all those setbacks combine to turn them into one of the most interesting teams in the league in 2021. Dak Prescott is returning to lead the offense after missing 10 games with a grisly ankle injury, and his newly-signed $160 million contract extension raises the expectations higher than they already were. Combine that with a star-studded roster, an 11-man draft class and a new defensive direction under Dan Quinn, and it's easy to see the appeal.

It also helps that the Cowboys fit nicely into the league's parameters for selecting a star of its annual training camp series. Since 2014, the NFL has allowed teams to opt out of starring on "Hard Knocks" if they have a first-year head coach, have made the playoffs in the past two years or have appeared on the show within the last decade.

Given that the Cowboys don't fit any criteria, they have long been considered a logical choice to appear this summer.