Cowboys Excited About "Locked In" Zeke

FRISCO, Texas – Before the pandemic, there were a few things that were rather consistent when it came to Ezekiel Elliott.

Every Wednesday, when the media was allowed into the locker room, there was Zeke, standing by his locker, ready to speak to reporters for his weekly press session.

And after the games, while other players prefer to shower and get dressed before speaking to the media, there was Zeke, usually still in uniform, ready to talk and give his assessment about the previous game – win or lose.

That's what we're used to seeing out of Zeke. So far in 2021, that hasn't been the case as Elliott has not talked to reporters during the OTAs or the minicamps.

But what might be described as a quiet offseason for Zeke with the media, he's definitely been putting in the work. And his teammates and coaches have certainly noticed.