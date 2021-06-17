​Mick Shots: Camping, Real Shots & HOF Matters

​FRISCO, Texas – Oxnard, here we come.

​Give me some of that.

​Nothing better than to be at Cowboys training camp in Oxnard, Calif., the last couple of weeks in July and the first couple of weeks in August. Especially if you live where we do in North Texas that time of year. Puts an extra year on your life, I do maintain.

​Just in case you're not aware, here is a great example. The high today here in Frisco is 95degrees, with a feel-like at 104. In Oxnard, we're talking a high of 76, a low of 63. In the summertime, for goodness sakes.

​Plus, there is nothing like training camp practice outdoors. Not just for us media types, but also the players and the coaching staff. And I mean outdoors not in Wichita Falls, where the Cowboys held camp from 1998-2000, when the temperatures would climb to 115 degrees seemingly every day, and most days the wind blowing 10-15 mph. A convection oven existence.

​"I'm looking forward to the setting and the weather out there," head coach Mike McCarthy said after spending his first training camp with the Cowboys last year in Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

​Say no more.

​The setting? The Cowboys have two practice fields at the River Ridge Sports Complex, with their hotel adjacent and to the other side a great 18-hole golf course. Oh, and like three miles from the Pacific Ocean as the bike rides. Marine layer is a wonderful thing, most mornings and nearly every late evening, rolling in around 5:00 or so. Rain? Hardly ever.

​And best part this year? Fans will be allowed back in to watch the morning training camp practices, although fenced off at least 20 feet removed from any players or coaches, per NFL COVID precautions still in place. So no autographs.

​But hey, at least another step toward normalcy.

​Never fear, more shots to follow, and if you are getting a load of the NFL's revamped COVID protocols for the players, Tier 1 and 2 staff members and even the media, you will conclude more real shots are being incentivized.

Shot Report: According to the NFL, 16 of 32 teams have at least 51 of 90 roster players vaccinated, while the 16 othershave no more than 50 players vaccinated on their 90-man rosters. The report didn't name names, and the Cowboys have not revealed any sort of numbers. And when it comes to Tier 1 and 2 personnel – coaching staffs and team personnel with direct contact with players – 30 teams have reached a 95-percent vaccination level, with the other two coming in somewhere between 90-95 percent.

For unvaccinated members of the media, the reports says they will not be allowed in press boxes, locker rooms or on the sidelines while vaccinated members, within certain numbers, will be. Hmmm. And this is interesting: Unvaccinated players will not be allowed to participate in in-person team marketing events nor in-person interviews with members of the media. Even more incentive to get the shot. Good News: At the resumption of Cliff Harris' annual golf tournament benefiting the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation on Monday, the event raised upwards of $270,000. And what a gathering of Pro Football Hall of Famers. First of all, Cliff obviously was there, along with Drew Pearson, both heading into the Hall of Fame this August. Joining them at the event were Hall of Famers Roger Staubach, Mel Renfro, Rayfield Wright and Joe Greene. Always amazing how many of Cliff's former teammates and former Cowboys players participate in the event, even if it means only showing up to mingle with sponsors and participants and to take a group picture.

Not many words available this week for the last word, so in case you missed it, here is Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on training camp returning to Oxnard and fans being allowed to attend the camp practices:

​"We learned last year that the absence of NFL preseason games and the training camps being closed to the public were things that our fans really missed as part of the ramp-up period heading into the regular season. We believe our approach to this year's camp and preseason will help us provide a safely managed return to the July and August weeks that have been such an important part of our country's football culture for decades. This time of team-building and preparation will serve as a strong foundation for a successful 2021 season for all 32 of the NFL clubs – and most importantly the fans of all of those teams."

​At last.