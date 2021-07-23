Dak: Ankle "The Last Thing I'm Thinking About"

One, unpadded practice is merely a warmup, though. There are many more milestones for Prescott to cross before the topic firmly falls behind him. But it was a solid start for a guy who's had a long wait to be fully cleared for football practice.

"It was just good to get back out there, fully moving, being a full participant in everything," he said. "It's exciting just being back with the guys. It's the last thing I'm thinking about. But obviously, I'm going to see where am at as I continue to go on and make sure that I can set the right plan to take care of it."