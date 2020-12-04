#DALvsBAL

Dak Drops By Practice As Cowboys Get Back To Work

Dec 04, 2020 at 01:00 PM
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

FRISCO, Texas – We have a Dak Prescott sighting Friday.

The Cowboys quarterback dropped by the outdoor practice at The Star in Frisco, watching for a few minutes from the sideline and visiting with a few players and staff.

The Cowboys placed Prescott on Reserve/Injured in mid-October after he suffered a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle in Week 5 against the Giants. He's expected to make a full recovery from the ankle surgery, and with a tentative four-to-six-month timetable, the team is confident he'll be back on the field during spring offseason workouts.

Wearing sweats and carrying a single crutch, Prescott appeared to be walking without difficulty on his surgically-repaired ankle during the portion open to the media. As he said earlier this week on NFL.com's Pepsi Rookie Roundtable, he looks for "small victories" every day during his rehab.

As for the active roster, the team is beginning its normal weekly practice routine Friday ahead of next Tuesday night's road game against Baltimore. After holding a light practice Wednesday, they participated virtually Thursday in a memorial service for strength and conditioning coordinator Markus Paul, who tragically passed away last week at the age of 54.

The Cowboys did not practice Thursday, but the official injury report estimated that cornerback Anthony Brown (ribs), offensive tackle Cam Erving (knee), tackle/guard Zack Martin (calf), safety Steven Parker (ankle) and defensive end Aldon Smith (illness) would not have practiced.

Brown was dressed out during the open portion Friday, though his participation level remains to be seen.

