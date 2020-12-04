Dak Drops By Practice As Cowboys Get Back To Work

Wearing sweats and carrying a single crutch, Prescott appeared to be walking without difficulty on his surgically-repaired ankle during the portion open to the media. As he said earlier this week on NFL.com's Pepsi Rookie Roundtable, he looks for "small victories" every day during his rehab.

As for the active roster, the team is beginning its normal weekly practice routine Friday ahead of next Tuesday night's road game against Baltimore. After holding a light practice Wednesday, they participated virtually Thursday in a memorial service for strength and conditioning coordinator Markus Paul, who tragically passed away last week at the age of 54.

The Cowboys did not practice Thursday, but the official injury report estimated that cornerback Anthony Brown (ribs), offensive tackle Cam Erving (knee), tackle/guard Zack Martin (calf), safety Steven Parker (ankle) and defensive end Aldon Smith (illness) would not have practiced.