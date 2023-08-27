Dak on calling plays, trading for Trey Lance & more 

But with the help from Dak's play-calling, Grier and the Cowboys closed the preseason with a bang, rolling past the Raiders 31-16.

Then again, Dak did put the game in perspective, knowing the Raiders weren't exactly playing a complex scheme on defense.

"Once again, it's preseason football. Those guys gave us three coverages on the other side," Dak said. "I'm not going to sit here on my high horse like I just called the Super Bowl or something. It was a game and it was fun. It was fun to do and it was fun to experience that."

Dak seemed a little quiet in his post-game press conference, likely disappointed for Grier, who played his best game since joining the Cowboys.

"That man just played his (butt) off. That's who Will is," Dak said. "That's who Will's been since the time he's been here. It was awesome that he got to go out there and out that performance on display and hope the rest of the league saw that and took notice."

Dak was also asked about the addition of Lance, who is expected to be the No. 3 quarterback now behind Prescott and Cooper Rush.

"Obviously I understand it's a business. That's a first-round talent and you're always trying to make your team better," Dak said. "But that was the front office so we're going to welcome him as we do any teammate and hopefully he just makes us better and we're going to continue to get back at it and know that we've got one goal as a team."

Earlier in the day, owner/GM Jerry Jones said he didn't consult with Dak about the decision to add Lance. Although head coach Mike McCarthy did have a conversation with the starting QB about the move.