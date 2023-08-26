Jerry hopes Trey Lance can 'develop for the future' behind Dak 

"We hit this and figuratively didn't even get them off the phone, because we wanted him to get him in here," he said. "Not in any way to be confused that we're not betting on our success on Dak. We just need to, the Dallas Cowboys, where we can, be developing the best that we can develop for the future for quarterbacks."

Reports surfaced on Friday night that the front office had a healthy view of Lance during the draft process, and it carried over to wanting to bring him in with this window of opportunity.

"His athletic ability, his arm strength," Jones said about what stood out in the draft process. "And frankly, we knew he hadn't played a lot of football relative to – let's say – what Dak had played in college. But he's very athletic and he can, in my mind, really do both – be a threat at running and throwing."

Speaking of Prescott, Jones is excited about what he can do for Lance moving forward as a mentor in the quarterback room.

"[Prescott] is just – in terms of what a quarterback is about – that No. 1 is somebody that the team will follow," Jones said. "He's the best I've ever seen or heard about. And just to hang out in that company will be a great asset to [Lance]."

The Cowboys have prided themselves as of late in being a "draft-and-develop" franchise, and the unique opportunity to bring in Lance after his limited experience could serve as its own unique extension of that philosophy.

"Well, first of all, he got some great reps and some great time with an outstanding coach down in San Francisco," Jones said. "That's going to serve him well. Those guys are great coaches and they know what they're doing. He comes in well-advanced in my mind, where he was when he was drafted."