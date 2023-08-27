Teary-eyed Grier bids farewell to Dallas

"I think my play speaks for itself," Grier said. "I'm a team-first guy…at the end of the day it's a numbers thing. It's just part of the job I signed up for. It's hard, it's tough, because you get close to people. But at the same time, I'm going to be just fine. Everybody is going to be fine."

Even starting quarterback Dak Prescott, who called the plays for the Dallas offense Saturday night, had plenty to say about Grier's phenomenal finale.

"That man just played his ass off. That's who Will is," Dak said. "That's who Will's been since the time he's been here. It was awesome that he got to go out there and put that performance on display and hope the rest of the league saw that and took notice."

Now that his final preseason snaps are accounted for, Grier's next career move is completely out of his control. It appears Dallas remains set on Grier's departure after the recent acquisition of Lance, leaving it up to all the other NFL organizations to find his services useful.