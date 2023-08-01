Updates: Injury news for Armstrong, Sam & more

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season. Presented by Blockchain.com
August 1 Updates
10:50 a.m. — There's another key player on the Cowboys defense nursing a bit of an injury, this time being defensive end Dorance Armstrong — who was absent from team drills during the first padded session of training camp.
Armstrong spent the afternoon with the rehab group as he works through hamstring tightness, and he will be held out of practice again on Tuesday.
Coming off of a career season in 2022, Armstrong has emerged as yet another impact pass rusher for the Cowboys, and one that will be looked upon to continue to help elevate the defensive edge.
It does not appear the team is outright concerned at this moment, but it is a situation that bears monitoring going forward; though the Cowboys have already shown they're willing to exercise extreme caution this early in camp on key players.
------------------------------------
10:45 a.m. — In Tuesday's press conference, head coach Mike McCarthy provided updates to two key defensive pieces that have battled minor injuries in training camp. For Trevon Diggs (toe), McCarthy said he is picking up more work with each day that passes.
"The goal is for him to try to do a little more," McCarthy said. "We'll work him through the individual and see where we are."
Sam Williams, who left practice early on Monday with a shoulder strain, seems to have avoided a major issue as he will be back on the field on Tuesday.
"Sam, the goal is to get him out early and he may do some individual [work] too," he said. "We're gonna try to work him in."
------------------------------------
July 31 Updates
10:40 a.m. — Trevon Diggs is now the latest $100 million man for the Cowboys and, as such, don't anticipate the team pushing him unnecessarily to return to the practice field this early in training camp, currently nursing a sore/bruised toe.
As the first padded practice gets underway, Diggs will be relegated to individual drills, per head coach Mike McCarthy, as he's eased cautiously back into the mix.
The Pro Bowl cornerback has been involved in all team meetings and heavily involved in coaching up young defensive backs from the sideline last week.
There remains more than five weeks between now and the regular season debut against the Giants, and the goal is to make sure Diggs is 100% healthy for when they need him most.
------------------------------------
July 29 Updates
10:43 a.m. – Cornerback Trevon Diggs has been out of practice since Wednesday here in Oxnard, but he should be back on the field as early as Monday or Tuesday, according to head coach Mike McCarthy.
"He has a toe injury … we're not concerned about it," McCarthy said on Saturday before practice. "He'll probably be back early next week."
Diggs made some headlines last week when he signed a five-year contract extension that will pay him around $100 million.
In his place, third-year cornerback Nahshon Wright has taken most of the reps, opposite of Stephon Gilmore.
------------------------------------
July 28 Updates
3:51 p.m. – This is the fourth year Isaac Alarcon has been with the Cowboys, but the first as a defensive lineman.
While the adjustment from offense to defense could be tough for anyone, defensive coordinator Dan Quinn seems to like the progress he's seeing from Alarcon.
"If we can train him to be an inside guy with this kind of size and strength, I think he can make his mark inside," Quinn said. "He's probably more athletic than the typical defensive tackle because of his unique ability. He's a 315-pounder but you wouldn't know it looking at him. You'd think he was 280 pounds. He's got size and strength combination that will take some time to develop the instincts … but a player like that is worth the time and investment. I'm encouraged about where he is. I know the development is not the same for every player. But based off his traits, I think he'll get there faster than most."
Alarcon spent three years in the NFL's International Pathway Program, which gave teams a roster exemption for the practice squad. While he's no longer eligible for that, Alarcon could provide depth in the scout teams, especially with his experience on both sides of the ball.
------------------------------------
July 27 Updates
12:38 p.m. – Jalen Tolbert has turned some heads so far in the first week of training camp. Many factors might be attributed to this, whether it's connection with veteran Brandin Cooks, or his extra work with Dak Prescott this offseason.
But according to offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer, it might be the notes Tolbert takes in the meeting, creating a notebook that the OC described as "dynamic" when he met with the media Friday.
"Ask him to see his notebook … it's one of the coolest things I've seen," Schottenheimer said about Tolbert. "I was blown away. I told him, 'you need to save that and I'm going to use that in front of the (entire) offense. It's dynamic. It's not just about talent. These players don't get enough credit for playing full speed, but also the (mental) side, too. But he's figuring it out and that's a credit to him."
Tolbert is vying to be the fourth receiver on the depth chart behind CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup and Cooks.
------------------------------------
8:30 p.m.. — KaVontae Turpin reported to training camp earlier this week but was noticeably absent once the first practice got underway on Wednesday, and was again out of practice on Thursday, but for good reason.
The dynamic returner was excused by the team due to the birth of his child, and he is expected to return to the team on Friday.
Turpin joined the Cowboys one year ago with the hope of becoming the team's definitive kick and punt returner, and he not only went on to earn the role in the preseason, but he'd end the year with his first-ever Pro Bowl nod — as a rookie who was only months removed from winning USFL MVP honors.
As he begins Year 2 with the club, he does so now fully recharged (having had no break whatsoever from football last year) and now with a new addition to his growing family.
------------------------------------
11:30 a.m. – Rookie TE Luke Schoonmaker was a notable addition to the injury list on Tuesday when the team settled in in Oxnard, Calif. for training camp, as he continues to deal with a plantar fasciitis issue that lingered from his college days at Michigan.
In Thursday's press conference, head coach Mike McCarthy provided some clarity on his status and said that he expects Schoonmaker to return during training camp.
"I'm definitely hopeful of that," McCarthy said. "He's had some good workouts as of late. He's definitely making progress but I don't have a timeline."
------------------------------------