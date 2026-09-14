Dak on his crucial INT: 'That was the game'

"That was the game right there," Prescott said of the interception and subsequent momentum shift.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer shared a similar view, pointing to the impact of the Giants scoring on consecutive possessions spanning halftime.

"He was trying to throw it away, and he didn't get enough on it. And that happens, but it was a big momentum swing," Schottenheimer said. "They went down and scored, and they got the ball in the second half and they scored. That's unfortunately what they call a double dip, and they double dipped us."

The Cowboys' opportunities were limited from there. Dallas had just two possessions in the second half, one in the third quarter and one in the fourth. While the offense found the end zone on both drives, it wasn't enough to overcome the damage created by its first-half mistakes.