Dak On Social Justice, CeeDee's Potential & More

FRISCO, Texas – With training camp wrapping up, the Sept. 13 season opener at the Rams is rapidly approaching for Dak Prescott and the Cowboys.
Prescott spoke to the media for about 15 minutes via conference call Wednesday. Here are some takeaways from the starting quarterback's chat:
- After 13 practices with some changes to the offense under new head coach Mike McCarthy, Prescott says his fifth NFL camp has gone well. "I'm a guy that's tough on myself, so I'm never to the point where I'm exactly where I want to be," he said. "But I'm always getting better, for sure can say that. I feel very comfortable in the offense, comfortable with the guys. Getting adjusted with communication, the new terms, the new words, that's almost second nature, I guess you could say, now. I'm kind of right where I need to be and feel very comfortable with the offense and where we're going as a team."
- Part of Prescott's confidence is attributed to the continuity offensive coordinator Kellen Moore brings in his second season as the play caller. "I had a talk early on with McCarthy and it was just the importance of it being Kellen's show and the way that he does things," Prescott said. "The majority of the quarterbacks in the league that have had a lot of success have stayed in the same system, so that was the big importance for him to keep me and the rest of this offense in the same system and take what we've done over the past few years and grow on that. We've had some success, but we're just trying to take that to the next level and that's what he offers us."
- Prescott said the team continues to have productive internal conversations about furthering the cause for social justice in the U.S. after last week's incident in Kenosha, Wisconsin where Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, was shot by police. "Very unfortunate. Just another situation that we see we need help," Prescott said. "We need help as communities, as people we need to come together, help one another, support one another and love. And I think that's what those team meetings are about is how do we do that -- to educate ourselves, to know the importance it is to vote and have the right people that are representing us. That's what that team meeting was (last week) and we've had meetings past that."
- Also on the topic of social justice and racial equality, Prescott was asked if the team has made a decision on how to approach the pregame national anthem this season. He said private conversations are ongoing and the goal is to support each other's individual thoughts and feelings. "Right now it's about listening to the other man, having empathy for him and understanding where he may be coming from," he said.
- How excited is Prescott about first-round pick CeeDee Lamb? His confidence in the rookie receiver is "to the roof." "To get into training camp, to see what he's done, to see what he can do, I think he's had as good of a camp as anyone has, any position on this team," Prescott said. "It's exciting. As I said before, he's going to play a huge role in our success, not only this year but in the future. I'm excited for it, excited for him."