Training Camp | 2020

Presented by

Dak On Social Justice, CeeDee's Potential & More

Sep 02, 2020 at 04:15 PM
Dak-On-Social-Justice,-CeeDee’s-Potential-&-More-hero
Jeremiah Jhass/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas – With training camp wrapping up, the Sept. 13 season opener at the Rams is rapidly approaching for Dak Prescott and the Cowboys.

Prescott spoke to the media for about 15 minutes via conference call Wednesday. Here are some takeaways from the starting quarterback's chat:

  • After 13 practices with some changes to the offense under new head coach Mike McCarthy, Prescott says his fifth NFL camp has gone well. "I'm a guy that's tough on myself, so I'm never to the point where I'm exactly where I want to be," he said. "But I'm always getting better, for sure can say that. I feel very comfortable in the offense, comfortable with the guys. Getting adjusted with communication, the new terms, the new words, that's almost second nature, I guess you could say, now. I'm kind of right where I need to be and feel very comfortable with the offense and where we're going as a team."
  • Part of Prescott's confidence is attributed to the continuity offensive coordinator Kellen Moore brings in his second season as the play caller. "I had a talk early on with McCarthy and it was just the importance of it being Kellen's show and the way that he does things," Prescott said. "The majority of the quarterbacks in the league that have had a lot of success have stayed in the same system, so that was the big importance for him to keep me and the rest of this offense in the same system and take what we've done over the past few years and grow on that. We've had some success, but we're just trying to take that to the next level and that's what he offers us."
  • Prescott said the team continues to have productive internal conversations about furthering the cause for social justice in the U.S. after last week's incident in Kenosha, Wisconsin where Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, was shot by police. "Very unfortunate. Just another situation that we see we need help," Prescott said. "We need help as communities, as people we need to come together, help one another, support one another and love. And I think that's what those team meetings are about is how do we do that -- to educate ourselves, to know the importance it is to vote and have the right people that are representing us. That's what that team meeting was (last week) and we've had meetings past that."
  • Also on the topic of social justice and racial equality, Prescott was asked if the team has made a decision on how to approach the pregame national anthem this season. He said private conversations are ongoing and the goal is to support each other's individual thoughts and feelings. "Right now it's about listening to the other man, having empathy for him and understanding where he may be coming from," he said.
  • How excited is Prescott about first-round pick CeeDee Lamb? His confidence in the rookie receiver is "to the roof." "To get into training camp, to see what he's done, to see what he can do, I think he's had as good of a camp as anyone has, any position on this team," Prescott said. "It's exciting. As I said before, he's going to play a huge role in our success, not only this year but in the future. I'm excited for it, excited for him."

Related Content

Even With New Staff, It's Kellen Moore's Show
news

Even With New Staff, It's Kellen Moore's Show

Mike McCarthy brings plenty of expertise to the Cowboys' sideline, but he said he has no desire to step on Kellen Moore's toes, as the Cowboys' young offensive coordinator enters his second season as the team's play caller.
McCarthy Updates DB Injuries & Sean Lee Status
news

McCarthy Updates DB Injuries & Sean Lee Status

For the most part, the Cowboys have had fairly good luck with injuries during this shortened training camp.
Trevon Diggs Turning Heads With More Reps
news

Trevon Diggs Turning Heads With More Reps

Two and a half weeks into training camp, it's clear why the Cowboys drafted Trevon Diggs in the second round.
Zeke: The Most Talented Team I've Been On
news

Zeke: The Most Talented Team I've Been On

Ezekiel Elliott has been part of some fantastic rosters in his young career. So it carries some weight when he says this Cowboys team is the best one he's been on.
Jerry Jones: No Cause For Concern With Cooper
news

Jerry Jones: No Cause For Concern With Cooper

Whatever concerns there may have been about Amari Cooper's health, Jerry Jones cleared them up on Tuesday.
Camp Stars: Jarwin, Wilson Excel One More Time
news

Camp Stars: Jarwin, Wilson Excel One More Time

In what was the final training camp practice before the team hits a regular-season schedule, we look at the standouts on both offense and defense of Monday's practice.
Practice Points: Gallup's Dez Bryant Impression
news

Practice Points: Gallup's Dez Bryant Impression

After practicing at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, the Cowboys were back inside Ford Center for Monday's evening session. Here's a full notebook from the proceedings.
Projecting The Rest Of The WR Depth Chart
news

Projecting The Rest Of The WR Depth Chart

 The top trio of Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb is one of the best receiver groups in the entire NFL. 
Updates: Optimism About Xavier Woods' Injury
news

Updates: Optimism About Xavier Woods' Injury

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' training camp.
Spagnola: "D.T." Making Them Know His Name
news

Spagnola: "D.T." Making Them Know His Name

From the looks of things, better start getting to know D.T.
Thompson Continues to Shine With "Great Camp"
news

Thompson Continues to Shine With "Great Camp"

The short synopsis of most prognosticators' expectations for the Dallas Cowboys' 2020 season is relatively simple: Their explosive offense will score plenty of points, but the defense could be their undoing. 

Advertising