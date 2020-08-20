Training Camp | 2020

Dak on Visors, Monsters, Backyard Football & More

Aug 20, 2020
FRISCO, Texas – Now a full week into camp, the Cowboys are starting to find their routine.

While the practice schedule remains rather fluid, consistency is beginning to form. Dak Prescott spoke to the media through a Thursday virtual press conference and chatted about a wide range of topics from the intelligence of CeeDee Lamb to the "monster" of Aldon Smith to the repeated questions about his backyard.

Here are some of the highlights from Dak's media session on Thursday:

  • Talking about his latest offensive weapon, Dak said he is so impressed by CeeDee Lamb, and not just for his athletic ability. "He's a smart kid, a smart individual. He's been picking it all up, whether it's adjustments from the formations and plays, that hasn't slowed him down or slowed his game down any bit at all. I mean, he's just an athletic player. Very, very gifted. Good hands. Has a great feel for the game. I think that's probably the most impressive thing, to be a young rookie playing in the slot and just have a feel for the game and know where to be. I think that's going to go a long way and serve him really well in this league."
  • Dak was asked about his new coach Mike McCarthy and how his team meetings have gone when he speaks to the players. "He's great. He demands excellence. He demands your effort and he's a very genuine guy. He talks about his past, talks about what he learned as a coach, how it's going to serve us and the way he's going to handle things now. I think when you're genuine with your players as much as he is and the whole staff, it goes a long way. Guys want to go out there and practice for him, guys want to give their all every chance that we get. He's a player's coach and he's done really well gaining the love and the trust of the players here in the locker room. I know we're excited and fortunate to have him."
  • Dak has been sporting a clear shield visor on his face mask, something he wore some in college at Mississippi State. "No particular reason. Changing things up, I guess. I threw it on to see if I liked it, to see if I want to keep it. I've worn one before. It's nothing new, it's nothing different. Just gives you a little bit different feel for yourself. I like it. I think I'll keep it for now.
  • So much has been made on Dak creating a football field in his backyard this offseason to have some of his teammates come over to run routes during the pandemic. While Prescott didn't seem eager to speak on it, he did share some of the details and the reasoning behind the decision. "Obviously, just to be ready for training camp. Not having to go somewhere else and trying to find a field and knowing people could be there filming and watching. I'm a guy that kinda likes to work in the dark, I guess you could say. Just come out and show what I've been doing. Just give me a sense of privacy, a sense of peace I can have the guys over there and get a lot of work in, still doing what I need to do.
  • Dak added about the field that it was sparked because of the quarantine. "I started working on it during quarantine, but obviously it's not a thing that just happens fast. It was probably late June that we started going, we were able to get in there 2-3 times a week for the most part. So I'd say a month, a good solid month we were at my house for the most part. We were kind of finding a place here and there, being very discreet about working, obviously saying safe with the whole COVID.
  • A true example of a team leader, Dak Prescott doesn't just associate himself with his fellow superstars, but even guys near the bottom of the roster, including tackle Isaac Alarcon, who is part of the NFL's International Pathway program. "Oh he's my guy, I love Isaac, the Great Isaac is what I call him. He's a great kid, great to have him around, his energy. He's always speaking any time he walks by. I was able to share a conversation with him in the cold tub about his past, where he's from, how Mexico was, how it was playing football over there, his brother. He's got a big fan of me, I'm proud of him. I told him he's opening the doors for so many people. He's an inspiration honestly. Excited he's a part of this team. I know the Mexican fan base has a favorite player in there. We're all fortunate to have Isaac."
  • While Dak has probably been annoyed by the presence of Aldon Smith during practice so far, he couldn't be happier to have him on his team. "He's a man. He's a monster. Damn sure doesn't look like he hasn't played in five years. Doesn't play like it. Energy would never tell you that. Very fortunate to have him. Very fortunate to have him on my team and not rushing me. He's going to make all of us better. He's a great player."

Advertising