Dak & Parsons Get New Listing On Injury Report

But the Cowboys did list quarterback Dak Prescott as "limited" on the injury report for his ability to throw the ball in some individual drills. Prescott even said on Wednesday that he doesn't anticipate working into the team drills until next week, which likely suggests he will miss yet another game because of the thumb injury.

Another player that went from DNP (Did Not Practice) to Limited, was linebacker Micah Parsons, who is nursing a groin injury.

Parsons was held out of a few snaps last week in LA, but still managed to record two sacks and was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Parsons is expected to play against the Eagles, marking his first trip back to his home state of Pennsylvania. Last year, in Week 18, Parsons missed the game due to COVID-19.

While this likely won't be the return date for Prescott, it's starting to look a lot closer – possibly even Oct. 23 against the Lions.

All head coach Mike McCarthy would say on Thursday was "it went well," referring to Dak's ability to throw the ball at the end of practice.