Rookie Cowboy TEs Bright Spot in Loss to Eagles

That he did, and Hendershot also delivered a critical catch in the game, though his stat line won't reflect it. For him, not dissimilar from his rookie compatriot, it's about being ready when his number is/was/will be called.

"You gotta go and prepare everyday like you're gonna be the starter, gonna be the guy in there," said Hendershot. " … It's been an eye-opener that any given moment somebody can go down and you gotta be in the game. Just gotta take a lot of mental reps and be ready for my opportunities. … My confidence has grown, but I still have to clean up a bunch of stuff [that comes with] being a young player.

"Just trying to show out on tape and give the coaches a reason to believe in me and give me a chance to go out there and play."

The duo is enjoying a bond that is evident on both the field and in the locker room - giving the Cowboys something promising to look forward to regardless of what the future might hold for Schultz in Dallas.

"I think the way we play and vibe off of each other is a good thing," said Hendershot. "We're two different wilds, two different crazies but we both play hard and play through the whistle, and try to play with that edge. … I love playing with Jake Ferguson."

This week will be yet another in which the Cowboys will monitor the progress of Schultz, who missed his second outing in three tries after reaggravating his knee sprain in the Week 5 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. And should the team need to turn to their youth at the position again, the same resiliency put on display in Philadelphia is what they're confident will again show itself if adversity strikes against the Lions.

"We just knew that we're a battling team," Ferguson said. "Being around these guys through all of this prep, you know each other and you know guys are gonna battle. I know that, in the tight end room, if I get tired or one thing doesn't go my way I can look at them. You got a group of guys that can battle and you saw it tonight.