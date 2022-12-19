McCarthy on Hurts Injury: 'Be Ready for Both QBs'

"We already looked at the game — our last game of the year against Gardner," said McCarthy when told of Hurts' injury status. "We'll be ready for both quarterbacks."

The contest McCarthy is referring to is Week 18 of the 2021 season, when the Eagles rested most of their starters and, as such, were victims of a 51-26 shellacking at the hands of the Cowboys, who also claimed the NFC East crown last year.

Minshew (8-14 as an NFL starter) was bottled up fairly well in that matchup, finishing with the following stat line that afternoon:

19/33 passing attempts

186 passing yards

2 passing TDs

1 INT

Sacked 3x

81.1 passer rating

5 carries

10 rushing yards

0 rushing TDs

It's a different situation the Cowboys find themselves in comparison to this time last season, after losing a 17-point lead at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday en route to a 40-34 overtime loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Sitting at 10-4 on the season, the gap between them and the 13-1 team from Eastern Pennsylvania has grown to three games with three games remaining and the two set to square off on Saturday. Should the Cowboys win in Week 16, they'll split the head-to-head against the Eagles and cut Philly's lead over them to just two games with two left to play before the postseason.