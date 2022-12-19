#DALvsPHI

McCarthy on Hurts Injury: 'Be Ready for Both QBs'

Dec 19, 2022 at 05:00 PM
Walker_Patrik-HS22
Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

McCarthy-on-Hurts-Injury--‘Be-Ready-for-Both-QBs-hero
AP Photo/Ryan Kang

There's a possibility the frontrunner for league MVP won't take the field against the Cowboys on Christmas Eve — Jalen Hurts nursing a shoulder injury that might require rest

FRISCO, TX — Just when you thought the Dallas Cowboys were out of the hunt for the NFC East crown and possibly the No. 1 spot in the conference, an NFL plot twist arrives, this time due to concern surrounding the health of Philadelphia Eagles' quarterback and NFL MVP frontrunner Jalen Hurts.

Hurts suffered an injury to his non-throwing shoulder (left) in the third quarter of the Eagles victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday, per multiple reports, putting his availability for the Christmas Eve battle (and the remainder of the regular season) very much in question.

Seeing as Hurts hasn't yet been officially ruled out against the Cowboys, head coach Mike McCarthy and his staff are continuing to prepare as they would if news hadn't broke of Hurts' injury on Monday; but they also have film on backup quarterback Gardner Minshew to pull from this week.

"We already looked at the game — our last game of the year against Gardner," said McCarthy when told of Hurts' injury status. "We'll be ready for both quarterbacks."

The contest McCarthy is referring to is Week 18 of the 2021 season, when the Eagles rested most of their starters and, as such, were victims of a 51-26 shellacking at the hands of the Cowboys, who also claimed the NFC East crown last year.

Minshew (8-14 as an NFL starter) was bottled up fairly well in that matchup, finishing with the following stat line that afternoon:

  • 19/33 passing attempts
  • 186 passing yards
  • 2 passing TDs
  • 1 INT
  • Sacked 3x
  • 81.1 passer rating
  • 5 carries
  • 10 rushing yards
  • 0 rushing TDs

It's a different situation the Cowboys find themselves in comparison to this time last season, after losing a 17-point lead at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday en route to a 40-34 overtime loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Sitting at 10-4 on the season, the gap between them and the 13-1 team from Eastern Pennsylvania has grown to three games with three games remaining and the two set to square off on Saturday. Should the Cowboys win in Week 16, they'll split the head-to-head against the Eagles and cut Philly's lead over them to just two games with two left to play before the postseason.

From there, the race would truly be on — pedal to the floor for both teams.

Related Content

news

Updates: 'Boys Optimistic About Barr, Zeke Injury

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.

news

Power Rankings: NFC East Dominating Top 10

The loss did not set Dallas back far in the national power rankings, however. Each week we take a look to see how the Cowboys compare to the rest of the NFL, and here is what it looked like after Week 6.

news

Coordinators Address Missed Tackles & Penalties

After reviewing the game tape from Sunday's loss in Philly, the coordinators met with the media Monday, discussing some of the teaching points for the players.

news

Dak Expected To Be Medically Cleared This Week

Head coach Mike McCarthy says Dak Prescott (thumb) is expected to be medically cleared this week as he looks to ramp up his practice work this week.

news

2nd Thought: Final Verdict, Unsung Heroes & More

The Cowboys couldn't pull off the comeback Sunday night in Philly. But we broke down the game once more, giving opinions, stats and more on the loss in Philly.

news

Spagnola: Paying Dearly For Going Off-Script

news

Eatman: After Gift-Giving Stopped, It Was Too Late

While the Eagles made enough plays to win, pointing out the Cowboys made just enough plays to lose the game, too.

news

Cooper Rush's Bubble Bursts In Philadelphia

For four consecutive weeks, quarterback Cooper Rush was flawless in four consecutive starts in Dak Prescott's injury-induced absence.

news

Micah Parsons Details "Frustrating" Night vs. Eagles

It was just that kind of night for Parsons and the Cowboys (4-2), whose four-game win streak was snapped by a 26-17 loss to the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

news

Rookie Cowboy TEs Bright Spot in Loss to Eagles

In their second outing without Dalton Schultz, the two rookie tight ends gave the Cowboys a lot to look forward to in the future.

news

Prescott to Possibly Return vs. Lions: 'That's My Plan'

The two-time Pro Bowler has a great chance at making his return when the Lions walk onto the field in Week 7, and with a lot of football left to play

Advertising