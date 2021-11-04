Dak Playing Sunday? "Safe To Say," QB Says

"I'm feeling good," he said. "Obviously I had two weeks to do a lot of rehab and recover, get everything that I needed to, the different modalities, and I feel good. Had two great days of practice and looking forward to Sunday."

After a bye week to rest and rehab the injury, Prescott was a game-time decision last Sunday against the Vikings. The Cowboys (6-1) ultimately decided to wait another week, and backup quarterback Cooper Rush delivered in a fill-in start, throwing for 325 yards and two touchdowns in a 20-16 comeback win.

Prescott said he obviously wanted to play but "got over it quick," understanding the big picture.

"I knew the perspective and I knew where we were coming from and this is a long journey and we're a team that we can play for a long time. We can play into that last game (of the season)," he said. "So I had to keep that in mind when the decision was made."

Any chance the team could hold him out of two straight games?

"No. They got their two weeks with the bye," Prescott said with a smile.

The Cowboys starter took part in Wednesday's scaled-back team practice and took part in team drills Thursday. He said the calf feels "pretty close" 100% heading into Sunday.