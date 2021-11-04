#DENvsDAL

Dak Playing Sunday? "Safe To Say," QB Says

Nov 04, 2021 at 02:00 PM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

Dak-Playing-Sunday--“Safe-To-Say,”-QB-Says-hero
Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas – Dak Prescott says he's "feeling good" after two weeks off to recover from a right calf strain.

Safe to say he's playing Sunday against the Denver Broncos?

"Safe to say," he said after Thursday's padded practice.

"I'm feeling good," he said. "Obviously I had two weeks to do a lot of rehab and recover, get everything that I needed to, the different modalities, and I feel good. Had two great days of practice and looking forward to Sunday."

After a bye week to rest and rehab the injury, Prescott was a game-time decision last Sunday against the Vikings. The Cowboys (6-1) ultimately decided to wait another week, and backup quarterback Cooper Rush delivered in a fill-in start, throwing for 325 yards and two touchdowns in a 20-16 comeback win.

Prescott said he obviously wanted to play but "got over it quick," understanding the big picture.

"I knew the perspective and I knew where we were coming from and this is a long journey and we're a team that we can play for a long time. We can play into that last game (of the season)," he said. "So I had to keep that in mind when the decision was made."

Any chance the team could hold him out of two straight games?

"No. They got their two weeks with the bye," Prescott said with a smile.

The Cowboys starter took part in Wednesday's scaled-back team practice and took part in team drills Thursday. He said the calf feels "pretty close" 100% heading into Sunday.

"I won't stop doing all the things necessary to make sure that I stay on top of it," he said.

Related Content

news

Notes: Diggs & Jeudy, Team Bonding; More

The Cowboys had a lot to share in their Thursday media sessions, from the team's strong chemistry to important matchups against Denver. Catch up with a full notebook.
news

Starting O-Line Starting To Take Shape For Sunday 

The offensive line is expecting to have a few noticeable changes Sunday against Denver. 
news

Updates: CeeDee Lamb (Ankle) Doesn't Practice

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.
news

McCarthy Provides Injury Updates On 8 Players

Mike McCarthy had quite a few injury updates to provide heading into Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos. 
news

Helman: Did We Just Watch A Career Take Off?

I'm obviously talking about Cooper Rush, and the fact that I think it's entirely possible he changed the trajectory of his NFL career – and therefore his life – on Sunday night at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
news

Blue Chips: Identifying Denver's Top 7 Players

These guys for the Brocnos are the ones that give the Cowboys the most problems on Sunday.
news

Mick Shots: Defense Passes With Flying Colors

Touching on the Cowboys' defensive effort against Minnesota, who plays left tackle, the Hulk package and a few surprising special teams backups.
news

Head Set Switch Have Parsons Playing Freely?

The Cowboys made one simple change that might have helped Micah Parsons play the best game of his young career.
news

Cowboys To Honor NMOH With Red-Stripe Helmets 

The Cowboys are having a new look in honor of the U.S. military and the National Medal of Honor recipients.
news

Notebook: Kearse Took Over Play-Calling Duties 

Dallas Cowboys Notebook #DENvsDAL | Week 9
news

3 & Out: Roster Building, O-Line Options & Moore

The Cowboys have their own approach to building a roster, and the 6-1 start shows it's working.
Advertising