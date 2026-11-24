"Yeah, absolutely," he said. "I mean, I think we put ourselves in that position a couple of weeks ago, frankly, right? Yeah, you said it — last week was, and this week is, and I would imagine every week going forward is, given how the division is. New York got a win, and then, last night, Washington got a win.

"Nobody's giving up. It's what the NFL is about."

Despite their loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10, the Cowboys offense has been a laser show. The unit is averaging a massive 45.5 points per game in the last two contests, and Prescott has thrown for nine touchdowns over the last eight quarters — the most by any player in franchise history over that span of time.

Additionally, with only 34 more passing yards, something he'll most certainly gain on Thanksgiving, Prescott will pass Tony Romo (2,338) for most passing yards on Thanksgiving by a Cowboys quarterback all-time.

The last time these two teams met, in Philadelphia, the Cowboys used a balanced attack to hammer the Eagles into submission with a 38-21 final score that hinted at what the offense can be when they deploy a balanced attack led by Javonte Williams.

They'll look to rinse-and-repeat against an Eagles defense that is now without Zack Baun (injured reserve) and former 13th-overall pick Jordan Davis (traded to JAX).

"I think we're just playing balanced football, right now," Prescott said of the offensive prowess as of late. "Whether it be the run attempts and pass attempts, you look at those numbers, and what that allows us to do is write a mission before getting to all of our run actions. It really just opens up the whole playbook. That's a credit to all of it, in that sense, coming together.

"Guys up front are being physical in the run game, which then allows them to pass blocks a little bit easier there, and guys outside are getting open and making my job easier."

On the other side of the ball, Mike Pettine is calling defensive plays after the duties were moved onto his plate and away from Christian Parker's, and the unit continued to rack up sacks and QB pressures in Pettine's maiden voyage against Tennessee.

Needless to say, the Cowboys want that to continue, but they'll also have to balance it with maintaining outside edge integrity to keep Joe Milton, a very familiar face they're quite knowledgeable of from his time in Dallas, from escaping as he often does to extend plays.

For his part, however, Prescott is focused on what he himself needs to do.

" I don't really ever — I'm not gonna say pay attention to the guy on the other side of the field, but credit Joe and his development, and his maturity over the last couple of years; and just in his time here in Dallas. I'm excited that he's got this opportunity, and for what he's done the last couple of weeks and in getting a big win last week.

"I know he's coming in, feeling good with momentum, but my job is ultimately to win this game."

To date, the Cowboys have not strung together two consecutive wins, and doing so on Thanksgiving to sweep the Eagles would finally help them build momentum going forward, something that has eluded them all season.

And, looking at their schedule, also understanding they are indeed in playoff mode, they'll need all the momentum they can get to try and snatch the Giants plate off of the table.