FRISCO, Texas — This time last week, the Dallas Cowboys and head coach Brian Schottenheimer were in the process of informing Christian Parker that while he would remain on as defensive coordinator, play-calling duties would be given to senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine going forward.
Pettine's maiden voyage in that capacity for the Cowboys arrived on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, his first time calling plays since he was defensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers in 2020.
"Talking to guys, the collaboration between C.P. and Pettine, I think it was great yesterday," said Schottenheimer. "I think [their history] was an important part of it, them working the game together and talking about different situations was really cool for missing."
Both Parker and Pettine were working from the sideline against the Titans and, by all accounts, the transition was smooth which, to Schottenheimer's allusion, lends to their pre-existing relationship wherein Pettine helped mold Parker into one of the top defensive position coaches in the league.
The defensive showing against the Titans wasn't perfect, allowing 30 points, something that drew the ire of All-Pro Quinnen Williams, but the defensive unit did rack up five sacks against Cam Ward, forced two fumbles and recovered to help the high-powered Cowboys get back in the win column.
And, equally as important, there were no distractions — something Parker insisted would not be an issue.
"Other than pushing a button and calling the play, [Parker] was very involved in talking to Pet," Schottenheimer added. "They were sharing great ideas. He was solving a bunch of problems and issues that came up from formations and things like that. Those two guys picked up right where they left off a few years ago, and it goes back to a relationship those two guys have."
That said, what is Schottenheimer's post-film review of Pettine's first outing as defensive play-caller in Dallas?
"It was very much Pet-like style," he said. "The rest of the defense, the team, Christian rolledl their sleeves up, put their heads down, and went to work. And Pet's one of those guys who's gonna study every trend and tendency, I thought [it] was really a tough week, but I thought the entire defense — Pet, C.P., the staff — handled it very, very well."