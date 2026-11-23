Both Parker and Pettine were working from the sideline against the Titans and, by all accounts, the transition was smooth which, to Schottenheimer's allusion, lends to their pre-existing relationship wherein Pettine helped mold Parker into one of the top defensive position coaches in the league.

The defensive showing against the Titans wasn't perfect, allowing 30 points, something that drew the ire of All-Pro Quinnen Williams, but the defensive unit did rack up five sacks against Cam Ward, forced two fumbles and recovered to help the high-powered Cowboys get back in the win column.

And, equally as important, there were no distractions — something Parker insisted would not be an issue.

"Other than pushing a button and calling the play, [Parker] was very involved in talking to Pet," Schottenheimer added. "They were sharing great ideas. He was solving a bunch of problems and issues that came up from formations and things like that. Those two guys picked up right where they left off a few years ago, and it goes back to a relationship those two guys have."

That said, what is Schottenheimer's post-film review of Pettine's first outing as defensive play-caller in Dallas?