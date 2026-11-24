While there was plenty of discussion surrounding who was calling the plays, Parker's future with the Cowboys, etc., at the end of the day, Hooker was focused on doing his job based on whatever play was called in.

"I just play what they tell me to call," Hooker said. "I don't really look into if we're performing better or not with the play-caller or anything like that, I'm just worried about what we do out there on the field. As far as play-calling, whoever is calling the plays, we're just so concerned with the execution part of it. I feel like that's what we did better yesterday. Obviously there was a couple big plays that we still gave up, which is lucky for us, minor mistakes that we can fix. That's all you ask for, that's all you can ask for."

Hooker said that the questions he and teammates have been getting about the change defensively over the last week has gotten tiring, as he and the players' role in the performance for the unit is the only thing top of mind.

"At the end of the day, whether whoever is coaching or calling the plays man, we're all here to get the job done winning, and that's all it comes down to," Hooker said. "We're all grown men, this is a business, and we all understand that. At this point, it's kind of just a distraction that we're not trying to create. Yeah, I'm sure a lot of guys are tired of hearing of it, but at the end of the day, that's what comes with it. Like I said, our job is go out there, whether whoever is calling the plays and execute. So that's not something I really pay attention to."

What he believes the Cowboys did pay attention to in Sunday's game against the Titans is their tackling, something Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer called "atrocious" a week earlier after a 46-40 loss to the 49ers.

"We had minimal missed tackles this week," Hooker said. "And just overall, the effort to the ball we felt like was a lot better than we showed before, which is why a lot of those missed tackles were happening. Just got to keep improving on that stuff and keep tightening up the mental errors that we keep having, I feel like everything else will take care of itself."

Schottenheimer said postgame that the Cowboys were aiming to do simple, better this week, which appeared to have helped with their tackling performance. Now, they'll look to pick up their first back-to-back wins of the season on Thursday against the Eagles.

It'll be the fifth chance this season the Cowboys have had an opportunity to stack wins. How do they capitalize this time around?