FRISCO, Texas – After a week full of attention surrounding Mike Pettine being named the Cowboys' defensive play-caller and Christian Parker remaining on staff as defensive coordinator, the Cowboys defeated the Tennessee Titans 51-30 on Sunday to improve to 5-6.
In Pettine's first game calling plays since 2020, the Cowboys allowed 346 yards of offense and 30 total points, 21 of which came in the second half. While there were positives, like the Cowboys getting five sacks on Cam Ward and holding the Titans to 3 of 10 third down conversion opportunities, veteran safety Malik Hooker feels the unit can perform better.
"The win's always good, but we feel like there's still room for improvement," Hooker said. "Obviously, we're happy we got the win, but we're not satisfied. There's still some mistakes that we left out there. Quite honestly, there was a lot of turnovers and stuff we felt like we left out there yesterday, myself included. We're just going to keep trying to stack these wins up and keep just trying to stay in the moment of these days that we're in. Take it day by day, not worrying about the next thing that we got up and literally just focusing on everything one moment at a time."
While there was plenty of discussion surrounding who was calling the plays, Parker's future with the Cowboys, etc., at the end of the day, Hooker was focused on doing his job based on whatever play was called in.
"I just play what they tell me to call," Hooker said. "I don't really look into if we're performing better or not with the play-caller or anything like that, I'm just worried about what we do out there on the field. As far as play-calling, whoever is calling the plays, we're just so concerned with the execution part of it. I feel like that's what we did better yesterday. Obviously there was a couple big plays that we still gave up, which is lucky for us, minor mistakes that we can fix. That's all you ask for, that's all you can ask for."
Hooker said that the questions he and teammates have been getting about the change defensively over the last week has gotten tiring, as he and the players' role in the performance for the unit is the only thing top of mind.
"At the end of the day, whether whoever is coaching or calling the plays man, we're all here to get the job done winning, and that's all it comes down to," Hooker said. "We're all grown men, this is a business, and we all understand that. At this point, it's kind of just a distraction that we're not trying to create. Yeah, I'm sure a lot of guys are tired of hearing of it, but at the end of the day, that's what comes with it. Like I said, our job is go out there, whether whoever is calling the plays and execute. So that's not something I really pay attention to."
What he believes the Cowboys did pay attention to in Sunday's game against the Titans is their tackling, something Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer called "atrocious" a week earlier after a 46-40 loss to the 49ers.
"We had minimal missed tackles this week," Hooker said. "And just overall, the effort to the ball we felt like was a lot better than we showed before, which is why a lot of those missed tackles were happening. Just got to keep improving on that stuff and keep tightening up the mental errors that we keep having, I feel like everything else will take care of itself."
Schottenheimer said postgame that the Cowboys were aiming to do simple, better this week, which appeared to have helped with their tackling performance. Now, they'll look to pick up their first back-to-back wins of the season on Thursday against the Eagles.
It'll be the fifth chance this season the Cowboys have had an opportunity to stack wins. How do they capitalize this time around?
"Just doing your job," Hooker said. "Like I said, I can only speak on our end. I mean, offense, we got a great offense and everything, but I'm more concerned on what we've got on the defense so they don't have to work as hard. Feel like these last couple weeks, we just gave up a lot of big plays, which we're trying to eliminate now. That's kind of the difference right now for us. The mental errors that we got, the missed tackles, just overall, I feel like guys are just starting to settle in a little bit more."