FRISCO, Texas — Things are heating up in the NFC East. For much of the season, the division was maligned as all four teams struggled to win games, but that suddenly changed in Week 11, when all four won their contests.

For the Dallas Cowboys, that means they'll need to keep the good times rolling in what's essentially a must-win game on Thanksgiving Day against the Philadelphia Eagles.

To keep pace with the New York Giants, and hopefully overtake them, while also keeping the Washington Commanders at bay, and to keep the Eagles stuck in the fourth-place hole — the Cowboys must handle their business. Also desperate to achieve their first two-game win streak of the season, well, it all makes Turkey Day at AT&T Stadium kind of a big deal.

WHEN AND WHERE:

Date: Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026 (Thanksgiving Day)

Time: 3:30 p.m. (Noon) C.T.

Location: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, TX)

Dak Prescott enters this game having thrown nine touchdowns in the last two games, the most during a two-game stretch in franchise history, and the offense is averaging a little more than 45 points per game since Week 10.

Contrarily, the Eagles were forced to place all-world linebacker Zack Baun on injured reserve and they traded former 13th-overall pick Jordan Davis to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Keeping in mind how Prescott and Co. throttled the Eagles in Week 7 with both of those players healthy and available, it seems all Dallas needs to do on offense is rinse-and-repeat.

Defensively, they'll need to finally do away with miscues to avoid allowing Joe Milton a great homecoming dance, but the fact they're tied with the Minnesota Vikings with 17 sacks over the past two games means Mike Pettine's influence on the defensive front, led by Quinnen Williams, have plans to ruin his afternoon.

But … will they? Grab your turkey and fixings and tune in to find out.

TV/RADIO/MOBILE:

How to watch: FOX SPORTS/FOX 4 DFW, NFL+

Listen (National): Compass Media - Ted Emrich (play-by-play), Steve Beuerlein (analyst)Listen (National): Westwood One Radio - J.P. Shadrick (play-by-play), Mike Mayock (analyst)Listen (Local): KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan in Dallas/Fort Worth, Dallas Cowboys AppListen (Spanish)*:* KVMK-FM 107.5 La Grande in Dallas/Fort Worth, Dallas Cowboys App, DallasCowboys.com

Follow on Mobile: Dallas Cowboys App

BROADCAST CREW:

TV*:* Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Tom Brady (analyst), Erin Andrews (sideline), Tom Rinaldi (sideline)

Radio (English)*:* Brad Sham (play-by-play), Babe Laufenberg (play-by-play), Kristi Scales (analyst)

Radio (Spanish)*:* Victor Villalba (play-by-play), Luis Perez (analyst), Carlos Nava (sideline)