Dak Prescott: Cowboys offense 'didn't hold our own' in loss to Packers

Something, as Prescott readily admits, is wrong. And the answers are evasive, it seems.

"It starts with watching this film," he said. "And then, fortunately, we've got an extra day or two, and we'll get those answers in the next day or two. … I'm not necessarily saying changes need to happen. … The defense, to me, played a good enough game for us to go out there and win this, and we just didn't hold our own on offense, and that's what ultimately sucks about it.

"But that's the NFL, and we've got to figure out a way to get better, and to get out of this rut, hole or whatever it is that we've been in these last two games."