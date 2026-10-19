Dak Prescott: Cowboys offense 'didn't hold our own' in loss to Packers

GREEN BAY, Wisc. — Something is not quite right about the Dallas Cowboys offense lately. The group was averaging roughly 34 points per game from Week 2 through Week 4, but is suddenly grinded to a halt, averaging less than 17 points per game in their last two games — losing their second straight game in the process after falling 23-13 to the Green Bay Packers.
And, to be honest, six of those 13 points were of no consequence whatsoever. The offense was also shut out in the first half for the first time this season, and quarterback Dak Prescott says the Cowboys are left searching for answers as they head home to Dallas with a 2-4 record.
"It's just frustrating to not get going," he explained. "Getting hit, getting blitzed is part of the game. But not executing our answers for it, and only leaving the game with 13 points, and one of the touchdowns came in the trying-to-make-something-happen time. Yeah, it's very frustrating. But we've got to fix it, and all the guys in that locker room are capable of it."
To that point, the Cowboys, on paper, own one of the most explosive offenses in the entire NFL and they've proven that on many occasions, but they've yet to string together four full quarters of dominance in 2026, and, at Lambeau Field, they couldn't put together a single quarter of it.
There was no identity on the ground after days of head coach Brian Schottenheimer stressing the importance of the run and getting Javonte Williams going.
The errors in the passing attack led to two interceptions, one of which gave the Packers the ball back after linebacker Dee Winters saw his pick-six overturned; and despite nearly mirroring the Packers' time of possession, Dallas failed to convert all but five of their 13 third-down attempts.
Something, as Prescott readily admits, is wrong. And the answers are evasive, it seems.
"It starts with watching this film," he said. "And then, fortunately, we've got an extra day or two, and we'll get those answers in the next day or two. … I'm not necessarily saying changes need to happen. … The defense, to me, played a good enough game for us to go out there and win this, and we just didn't hold our own on offense, and that's what ultimately sucks about it.
"But that's the NFL, and we've got to figure out a way to get better, and to get out of this rut, hole or whatever it is that we've been in these last two games."
The minibye didn't help the Cowboys figure things out, but hopefully, with the struggling NFC East still wide open, and a date with the Philadelphia Eagles up next, Dallas can finally get a handle on why their turbo-powered offense has suddenly run out of gas.