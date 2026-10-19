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Dee Winters to miss time, DeMarvion Overshown gets major update from Cowboys

Oct 19, 2026 at 12:32 PM
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Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

10_19_ Dee Winters_ DeMarvion Overshown

FRISCO, Texas — If not for bad luck, the Dallas Cowboys might not have any at all. The loss to the Green Bay Packers was filled with more execution issues from players and coaching regrets, made worse by the loss of linebacker Dee Winters and All-Pro kick returner KaVontae Turpin.

Turpin was knocked out of the contest after the first kick return after taking a hit that damaged his rib cartilage, and his timeline for return is still to-be-determined. Winters, however, has already gotten word about his prognosis, and it's not great.

Following his best game in a Cowboys' uniform, one that featured a pick-six overturned, controversially, and reverted to Dallas' first interception of the season, Winters is dealing with an Achilles strain suffered in the second quarter that caused him to be sidelined the rest of the contest.

On Monday afternoon, it was revealed by chief operating officer and co-owner Stephen Jones, to 105.3 the Fan, that Winters "will likely miss time" going forward — yet another bite from the injury bug to a defense that can ill-afford more losses.

In return, for the first time since going down with a hamstring injury in Week 1 against the New York Giants, linebacker DeMarvion Overshown has "a great chance" at taking the field after rehabbing over the past five games. Furthermore, to answer the riddle of if he'd return to the green dot/middle linebacker/MIKE role, Jones made it known that will not be the case.

Overshown is expected to take the spot vacated by Winters alongside rookie third-round pick Jaishawn Barham, the owner of the green dot and MIKE LB role since Overshown's injury in mid-September.

This places Overshown at the weak side (WILL), where he'll be able to utilize his coverage ability and speed more readily, something he excelled at in 2024, prior to suffering a second devastating knee injury when defensive lineman Mazi Smith was rolled into his planted leg.

The Cowboys are currently 2-4 on the season and must begin stacking wins as early as on Monday night against the Eagles in Philadelphia, and linebacker play will factor into that equation in a big way.

The loss of Winters hurts. The addition of Overshown will help, as long as he can remain healthy himself.

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