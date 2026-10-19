Pic 6: Cowboys struggle vs. Green Bay's pressure, make multiple personnel changes

1 / 36

What Changed?

The word "change" was uttered a lot this past week at the Star in Frisco. After a 24-16 loss to the once winless Buccaneers last Thursday night, things needed to change. With a few extra days on a mini-bye the Cowboys went deep in self-scout to figure out what changes could be made to lead to success.

What were they? Well, one change occurred before the game when Dallas hired senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine to help DC Christian Parker. But Schottenheimer said there would be personnel changes too, where did they show up?

First was an uptick in snaps for TE Brevyn Spann-Ford, who took 33 offensive snaps (47.1) while Jake Ferguson took 37 (52.9). For context, Ferguson had 47 (85.5%) compared to Spann-Ford's 16 (29.1%) in Week 5 against the Buccaneers.

Another was moving Caleb Downs closer to the line of scrimmage again. Downs aligned at slot corner on 40 snaps Sunday night (57%) compared to 20 at safety (29.7%). Last week, Downs played 42 snaps at safety (65%) compared to just 7 at slot corner (11%).

And lastly, rookie OLB Malachi Lawrence played 37 snaps (52.9% of defensive snaps), notably higher than his 24 snaps (36.9%) against the Buccaneers. The increased workload for Lawrence was something that Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer hinted at earlier in the week, and it came to fruition. As a result, second-year OLB Donovan Ezeiruaku played 38 snaps (54.3) compared to 49 (75.4) the week before.