Pic 6: Cowboys struggle vs. Green Bay's pressure, make multiple personnel changes

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys have now lost two games in a row after a 23-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night, dropping to 2-4 on the season.
Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said Dallas is in a hole they put themselves in. Quarterback Dak Prescott said the offense didn't hold their own. All around, it was a night that the Cowboys recognized wasn't good enough, and the struggles within need to be remedied.
Going into their Week 6 game, Schottenheimer said there would be changes made. Dallas hired senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine and made multiple personnel adjustments against Green Bay. Still, it wasn't enough, and the Cowboys will need to go back to the drawing board to figure out what else needs to be done in order to stack wins.
Let's take a look at some news and notes from Sunday night: