Jerry Jones says Cowboys' offense is in 'good shape' to correct struggles

After a first season with Schottenheimer calling the plays for Dallas' offense, Jones and the organization knew that there would be some growing pains as the offense looks to evolve with opposing defenses having a full year of film on how the Cowboys moved the ball downfield.

"It's a given that as you roll along, you better change it up as you roll along," Jones said. "Whether it be, frankly, season to season, or very much so from opening day to as you get on into the season. If you can't make changes and can't anticipate people studying you and setting up defenses that give you a different challenge, then you've missed the point. That's to be expected.

Jones said he's "very confident" that Schottenheimer and his staff will make the correct adjustments on Monday night against the Eagles. One reason why? His confidence in Schottenheimer as a play caller, which he said he prefers in head coaches as opposed to a "walk-around" head coach that doesn't call plays.

"I've really always preferred the head coach be specific to, as operationally, one side of the ball or the other and basically be one of the coordinators," Jones said. "When we hired Schotty, his job that he had been doing working with Dak and the offense was very much a part of what his great credentials were to help our team immediately. And that's what's happened."

Speaking on 105.3 The Fan earlier in the day on Friday, Schottenheimer said he would "absolutely not" give up playcalling duties. Schottenheimer strongly believes in himself and the offense to return to their explosive form.

"I have incredible confidence in our offense," Schottenheimer said. "We have not played well the last two weeks, we have addressed a lot of the reasons why. We haven't changed who we are. We are still a good explosive offense with weapons. We can hurt you a lot of different ways. I certainly haven't lost the ability to call plays. I'm an elite play-caller in this league, and it can change around quickly."