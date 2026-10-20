 Skip to main content
Advertising

News - Tape Talk

Presented by

Tape Talk: Film recap from Cowboys' 23-13 loss to Green Bay Packers

Oct 20, 2026 at 03:45 PM
Author Image
Tommy Yarrish

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

10_20_ Tape Talk

FRISCO, Texas – Coming into the season, the Cowboys offense was their strong suit after a 2025 campaign as one of the best units in the league, with all 11 starters returning.

In the last two weeks however, including Sunday night's 23-13 loss against the Green Bay Packers, the offense has been out of rhythm at times, especially when opposing defenses have brought blitzes.

Defensively, Dallas had their moments, but the Packers were able to convert on 11 of 18 third downs, had 117 yards after catch and scored 23 points to come away with the victory.

Let's take a look back at the film and see what happened on Sunday night at Lambeau:

How Dee Winters got the Cowboys' first interception of the year

It took them six games, but the Cowboys defense finally recorded an interception on Sunday night against Jordan Love and the Packers. It came from linebacker Dee Winters, who is second on the team in tackles and was having what Cowboys coach Brian Schottenhiemer said was "maybe his best game for us" before suffering an Achilles strain.

"The interception was incredible," Schottenheimer said of this play. "He coverage on a double move that they tried to get him on that he was in perfect phase. I thought that was something that was really, really good and it jumped off the film this morning watching the defensive stuff."

Matthew Golden was not an easy cover for Dallas' defense, evident by his six catches for 104 yards and a touchdown (and he could've had two more had it not been for some costly drops). But Winters did an excellent job staying with him throughout the route, times his jump on the ball perfectly, and gets the turnover.

Continued struggles on third down

This was a pretty tough drive for the Cowboys defense at the end of the first half. Green Bay's offense got the ball at their own 23-yard line after Dak Prescott's second interception to Brandon Cisse with 1:50 left to go in the second quarter. Remember, the Cowboys won the opening toss and elected to receive, so the Packers got the ball coming out of halftime.

This play was the third time the Cowboys defense had an opportunity to get the Packers offense off the field on third down. Dallas likely would've had to concede a field goal, but that's much better than giving up seven points and making it a three-possession game. On this 3rd and six play, the Cowboys initially have everything covered well down the field and forced Love out of the pocket.

However, Love has plenty of time to throw here.  And he also gained more time to throw by heading to the other side of the field with minimal pressure coming at him. Caleb Downs recognizes that Love is heading the other way, and goes to cover the wide-open tight end in the flat. Him coming up to take the tight end, however, leaves a window behind him that Matthew Golden finds, and Love makes a great throw to get it to him at the two-yard line. The Packers would score two plays later and take a 17-0 lead into the halftime break. It's a tough ask for any secondary to cover that long, and a difficult way to allow a third down conversion with less than a minute to go in the half.

What is going on vs. the blitz on offense?

For the second straight week, the Cowboys offense has struggled to find success passing against blitzes from opposing defenses. Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has been solid against the blitz throughout his career, and has the third-most completions and touchdowns against the blitz among all NFL quarterbacks in the last five seasons.

Packers DC Jonathan Gannon, who had a lot of success against the Cowboys as Cardinals head coach last season, called a great game against Dallas. Here's one example where Dak Prescott couldn't even get through his full drop before a free rusher was in his face after Gannon did a good job disguising where the pressure was coming from.

All three defenders on the left side of the line went back into coverage, which left an overloaded right side with not enough bodies to deal with the pressure that came through. Ultimately, Prescott just has to try and get something completed as it's third down, and it's nearly intercepted by the linebacker that dropped back at the snap. Evidently, the Cowboys need to do a better job of finding where that pressure is coming from and getting to their blitz beaters.

Related Content

news

Tape Talk: Where Cowboys defense can improve limiting explosive plays

Through five games, the Cowboys have allowed the fourth-most explosive plays in the NFL. In this week's Tape Talk, a look at where and why they've occurred, and how Dallas can improve.

news

Tape Talk: Film review from Cowboys' 34-30 win over Texans

After a 34-30 win over the Texans in Week 4, a look back at some of the film from Dallas' win, inclduing the Cowboys' stopping the run, CeeDee Lamb's big day, and Joey Porter Jr.'s debut.

news

Tape Talk: What stood out on film from Cowboys-Ravens in Rio de Janeiro

What happened on some of the crucial plays for the Cowboys against the Ravens in Rio? We take a look at it in this week's edition of Tape Talk.

news

Tape Talk: Film breakdown from Cowboys' 37-20 win over Commanders

Let's take a look back at the film from the Cowboys' 37-20 win over the Commanders, with looks at why Dallas wants to keep Caleb Downs close to the line of scrimmage and more.

news

Tape Talk: A look back at the film from Cowboys vs. Giants

Tape Talk is back for the 2026 season, beginning with a look back at the Cowboys' season opening 28-20 loss the Giants this past Sunday night.

news

Tape Talk: How Dee Winters' film shows his fit in Cowboys' defense

After being traded to the Cowboys from the 49ers, Dee Winters' film shows how his eye discipline and quick trigger can help Dallas' linebacker room grow.

news

Tape Talk: Anthony Smith's straight-line speed steals the show

Cowboys seventh-round pick Anthony Smith has something you can't teach: Straight-line speed. It shows up plenty on his film, along with leaping ability and good body control.

news

Tape Talk: LT Overton's college film shows multiple ways Cowboys can use him

LT Overton's film at Alabama shows that the Cowboys will have their fair share of options when it comes to where they can utilize him along the defensive line.

news

Tape Talk: Devin Moore's best football may still lie ahead

Cowboys fourth-round pick Devin Moore finally got a healthy season under his belt in his final year at Florida, and flashed what he could be at the NFL level. In Dallas, his best football may be yet to come.

news

Tape Talk: Drew Shelton's physicality pops in run & pass game

The Cowboys believe fourth-round pick and offensive lineman Drew Shelton can play just about anywhere on the line. Wherever he settles, the physicality he plays with pops off the tape.

news

Tape Talk: 3 plays where Jaishawn Barham's versatility shows on film

Cowboys third-round pick Jaishawn Barham has the ability to play at linebacker and EDGE. In this edition of Tape Talk, a look into what the film shows he can do at both spots.

All Videos

video

Cowboys Game Night: Dallas Gets the Last Word | 2026

Oct 04, 2026

video

Cowboys OT #DALvsHOU | 2026

Oct 04, 2026

video

Dak Prescott: Postgame Week 4 #DALvsHOU

Oct 04, 2026

video

Dr Pepper First Word #DALvsHOU | 2026

Oct 04, 2026

video

Ryan Flournoy: Postgame Week 4 #DALvsHOU

Oct 04, 2026

video

Von Miller: Postgame Week 4 #DALvsHOU

Oct 04, 2026

video

Terence Steele: Postgame Week 4 #DALvsHOU

Oct 04, 2026

video

Rashan Gary: Postgame Week 4 #DALvsHOU

Oct 04, 2026

video

George Pickens: Postgame Week 4 #DALvsHOU

Oct 04, 2026

Latest Video
Advertising