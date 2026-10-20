Tape Talk: Film recap from Cowboys' 23-13 loss to Green Bay Packers

This was a pretty tough drive for the Cowboys defense at the end of the first half. Green Bay's offense got the ball at their own 23-yard line after Dak Prescott's second interception to Brandon Cisse with 1:50 left to go in the second quarter. Remember, the Cowboys won the opening toss and elected to receive, so the Packers got the ball coming out of halftime.

This play was the third time the Cowboys defense had an opportunity to get the Packers offense off the field on third down. Dallas likely would've had to concede a field goal, but that's much better than giving up seven points and making it a three-possession game. On this 3rd and six play, the Cowboys initially have everything covered well down the field and forced Love out of the pocket.

However, Love has plenty of time to throw here. And he also gained more time to throw by heading to the other side of the field with minimal pressure coming at him. Caleb Downs recognizes that Love is heading the other way, and goes to cover the wide-open tight end in the flat. Him coming up to take the tight end, however, leaves a window behind him that Matthew Golden finds, and Love makes a great throw to get it to him at the two-yard line. The Packers would score two plays later and take a 17-0 lead into the halftime break. It's a tough ask for any secondary to cover that long, and a difficult way to allow a third down conversion with less than a minute to go in the half.