Zero to 100: CeeDee making the grade vs. old & new

0

In the two games Joey Porter Jr. has played so far in Dallas, the veteran cornerback hasn't seen a lot of action his way. In just four targets by the opposing quarterback, Porter has yet to allow a reception. He did have a pass interference penalty called on him against the Packers last week.

3

CeeDee Lamb has climbed up the charts this season, moving from sixth to third place on the Cowboys' all-time receiving charts. Last week in Green Bay, Lamb surpassed Tony Hill (7,988) for third place and will enter this week's game with 7,993 yards. When the season began, Lamb was sixth with 7,416 yards but has since surpassed a pair of No. 88's in Dez Bryant (7,459) and Drew Pearson (7,822). But any more movement will likely take a few years as No. 2 on the list is Michael Irvin (11,904) and then Jason Witten (12,977).

6

Quinnen Williams not only leads the team in tackles for loss with six, it's tied for the most in the NFL among all defensive tackles. Overall, Williams has 18 tackles (eighth on the team) and he he leads the team with 2.0 sacks.

8

While the Cowboys haven't been too consistent getting to the quarterback this year, the Eagles are in the same boat. Both teams are tied for 27th in the NFL with just eight quarterback sacks this year. Dallas has gotten half of those sacks in the last two weeks, including three last Sunday in Green Bay.

21

In the last meeting between the two teams – a Thanksgiving Day matchup in 2025 – the Cowboys rallied from a 21-0 deficit to beat the Eagles 24-21. The 21-point deficit tied the longest comeback in Cowboys history. The team has rallied from 21 down to beat the Saints (1984), Redskins (1999) and Rams (2014) before doing the same against the Eagles last season.

22.1

The Eagles rank dead last in the NFL in kickoff return average at just 22.1 yards per return. In a game in which field position will likely play a big factor, it'll be important for the Cowboys to cover kicks and not have touchbacks, which will start the Eagles at the 35-yard line. Kicking the ball near the goal line and covering the kick will be vital.

27

Once again, the Cowboys find themselves in a matchup where both teams are struggling to possess the football. The Cowboys and Eagles are both near the bottom of the league in time of possession – with the Cowboys ranking 30th with an average of 27:38 minutes per game. The Eagles are slightly below at 31st in the league at 27:24.

31

Not since 1995 has a Cowboys running back opened a season with this many rushing touchdowns as Javonte Williams, who has seven rushing touchdowns in the first six games. It's been 31 years since Emmitt Smith started the 1995 season with a whopping 11 rushing scores after six games. The previous year he had eight rushing touchdowns through six games. Williams has rushed for a touchdown in each of the last four games.

54.7

The Cowboys rank last in the NFL in third-down defense, allowing 54.7 percent of their opponent's conversions on third-down attempts. Last week, Green Bay converted 9 of 10 third downs in the first half alone, before finishing 11 of 18. The Eagles enter this week's game on offense, ranking 20th in third-down conversions at 37.4 percent.

88.6