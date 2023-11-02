#DALvsPHI

Dak Prescott details hostile SEC-like environment in Philly

Nov 02, 2023 at 05:00 PM
Harris_Nick-HS
Nick Harris

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Dak-Prescott-details-hostile-SEC-like-environment-in-Philly-hero

FRISCO, Texas — A big matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field awaits on Sunday afternoon for Dak Prescott, who will enter with an 8-3 career record against the Dallas Cowboys' divisional foes.

However, of those 11 matchups, only one has come against Philadelphia's rising superstar quarterback Jalen Hurts who Prescott bested in their only matchup. For both quarterbacks to hit the field both healthy and ready to take advantage of a big divisional game, Prescott is looking forward to returning to the City of Brotherly Love.

"Crazy to think it's only been one time," Prescott said. "It's a lot of excitement. Makes the game better, obviously. It's a matchup we look forward to every year. I'm sure they do as well. It will be a great one, simple as that."

The added pressure of playing in front of a hostile road crowd doesn't affect Prescott to the level that some may think, as he is able to tap into his college experience from his days playing at Mississippi State in front of crowds like LSU and Alabama.

"Having grown up in the SEC, a lot of different venues and stadiums that you can feel by the time you get near the stadium," Prescott said. "Eat, sleep, breathe the game of football. The fans' excitement, the atmosphere, the close games, the energy. When you walk into Philadelphia's stadium, it's no different. It feels like some of those old Saturday nights."

Crowd aside, the Eagles will take the field with the NFL's top record at 7-1 with weapons on both sides of the ball that will cause problems for the Cowboys. Coming off of an NFC Championship and another strong start in 2023, the challenge ahead remains stiff.

"They're just as good as they were last year," he said. "Just as strong. They're not undefeated as I guess they were at this point last year and rolling quite like that, but this is a hell of a team. This is a team that when you've been to the championship like they have, they know how to win. They know tough games. We know what's in front of us and we know the matchup."

A lot can be learned about the experience that the Cowboys have had so far in 2023. A previous big road test saw Dak Prescott and his team travel to San Francisco and get routed by the 49ers, 42-10. Since then, the Cowboys haven't experienced another number in the loss column and can take that experience into another tough road test this weekend.

"I challenged myself to be better in many different ways, not just on the field but damn sure on the field and in my game," Prescott said. "As much as I challenged myself, so many men in the locker room, this building, coaches, everyone did. That wasn't one that you come out of that game and it was this unit's fault or that unit's fault or any finger-pointing. Everybody could come back and take something away from that that they didn't do well, they didn't plan well, they didn't prepare the right way as we should have."

As a result, the preparation has improved heading into another matchup with an NFC contender in Philadelphia.

"Credit [teammates] for answering that, there's been better preparation," Prescott said. "The weekly process has been better and guys are really dialed into the process, enjoying the process each day, taking it in that manner to put ourselves in a good spot since."

Related Content

news

Red-hot Lamb on Cowboys vs. Eagles: 'I'm ready'

It's no secret what the looming battle in Week 9 means for CeeDee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys, but it means just as much to the Philadelphia Eagles this weekend. 
news

Rank'Em: Top 10 games at Philadelphia

Given so much history, narrowing down the top 10 is obviously no easy task. So to help things along, we went with games played on the Eagles' home turf since Jerry Jones took ownership in 1989.
news

Brandon Aubrey wins first monthly ST award in 24 years

After being named Special Teams Player of the Week on Wednesday, Brandon Aubrey took home the monthly honors for October, an award no Cowboys player has won since 1999. 
news

Science Lab: Don't fail the midterm exam, Cowboys

Welcome to "The Science Lab", a place where football facts and in-depth analysis always triumph over feelings.
news

Mick Shots: Nice of Mike stopping by on Rt. 88

A special guest drops by for this week's Mick Shots, as Mickey gets a chance to share what a Hall of Fame 88 thinks about the team's current 88. Plus, finally some recognition for Aubrey, sprinkling some trade dust and more!
news

Micah Parsons returning home for divisional mega-clash

Micah Parsons will return to his home state of Pennsylvania on Sunday as he looks to quiet the home crowd against a tough Jalen Hurts-led offense.
news

Diggs speaks on injury, Bland and Eagles matchup

Make no mistake, the Dallas Cowboys miss Trevon Diggs in their defensive backfield, and the First-Team All-Pro opened up for the first time since his injury — to discuss his progress. 
news

X Factors: 10 game-changers for Cowboys & Eagles

These 10 players will definitely have a huge impact in Sunday's game between the Cowboys and Eagles.
news

Impact: Deadline deals affect Cowboys' outlook

With the league staying active at the NFL trade deadline, multiple moves made ahead of the 3 p.m. cutoff affect the 2023 outlook for the Cowboys' season.
news

Big Picture: 10 Storylines for Cowboys & Eagles

The Cowboys will head to Philadelphia in the first of two highly-anticipated matchups this year. The Eagles own the NFL's best record but the Cowboys have won two straight games. Here are the top storylines for Sunday's game.
news

Cowboys opt for no trades at 2023 NFL deadline

Plenty of last-minute trades were flying around the NFL ahead of the 2023 deadline, but the Dallas Cowboys decided to not throw their hat into the ring, for a variety of reasons. 
Advertising