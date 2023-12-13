NFL Honors

Aubrey named Special Teams Player of the Week

Dec 13, 2023 at 11:00 AM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

Aubrey-named-Special-Teams-Player-of-the-Week-hero
AP Photo/Cooper Neill

FRISCO, Texas – For a guy that has made 30 straight field goals, this award also seemed rather automatic.

No surprise here as Brandon Aubrey has once again been named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance in the Cowboys' 33-13 win over the Eagles last Sunday.

Aubrey scored 15 points in the game, outscoring Philadelphia by himself. He continues to remain perfect on field goals, hitting four more to give him 30 straight, extending his own NFL record for consecutive field goals to begin a career.

But it wasn't just the accuracy, but distance as well for Aubrey, who became the first kicker in NFL history to make two field goals of 59 yards or more in the same game. He nailed a 60-yarder in the first quarter, and then a 59-yard kick, followed by two more field goals of 50 and 44 yards.

Aubrey tied Brett Maher as the only kickers in franchise history with three 50+ field goals in the same game. And with eight 50-yard field goals this year, Aubrey has the most by a Cowboys rookie in a single season.

And Aubrey is closing in on another NFL record as well. With 84 touchbacks this season, he needs just five to pass Bradley Pinion's mark of 88 touchbacks set in 2021 for the Bucs.

This is the second Player of the Week award for Aubrey, and the fifth for the Cowboys this year.

2023 NFC Players of the Week

  • Defense – Micah Parsons (Week 2 vs. NY Jets)
  • Special Teams – Brandon Aubrey (Week 8 vs. LA Rams)
  • Offense – CeeDee Lamb (Week 10 vs. NY Giants)
  • Defense – DaRon Bland (Week 11 at Carolina)
  • Special Teams – Brandon Aubrey (Week 14 vs. PHI)

Related Content

news

Dak & Bland both win Player of the Month awards

As the Cowboys look to close out the month with a win over Seattle Thursday night, the NFL has already awarded its top players of November, with the nod going to both Dak Prescott and DaRon Bland.
news

DaRon Bland wins NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Cornerback DaRon Bland has been NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in Carolina, where he tied an NFL record with his fourth pick-six of the season.
news

CeeDee Lamb named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

The Cowboys have yet another weekly winner for the honor roll as the league named CeeDee Lamb the top offensive player of the week for his record-setting day against the Giants.
news

Brandon Aubrey wins first monthly ST award in 24 years

After being named Special Teams Player of the Week on Wednesday, Brandon Aubrey took home the monthly honors for October, an award no Cowboys player has won since 1999. 
news

Brandon Aubrey named Special Teams Player of the Week

Aubrey becomes the first Cowboys rookie kicker to win this weekly award since Dan Bailey in 2011.
news

Micah Parsons named NFC Defensive Player of the Month

With the month of September coming to an end, Micah Parsons was named the top NFC Defensive Player of the Month after recording four sacks in the first three games.
news

Micah Parsons named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

For the third time in his young career, MIcah Parsons has been named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance Sunday against the Jets. 
Advertising