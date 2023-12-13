Aubrey named Special Teams Player of the Week

Aubrey scored 15 points in the game, outscoring Philadelphia by himself. He continues to remain perfect on field goals, hitting four more to give him 30 straight, extending his own NFL record for consecutive field goals to begin a career.

But it wasn't just the accuracy, but distance as well for Aubrey, who became the first kicker in NFL history to make two field goals of 59 yards or more in the same game. He nailed a 60-yarder in the first quarter, and then a 59-yard kick, followed by two more field goals of 50 and 44 yards.

Aubrey tied Brett Maher as the only kickers in franchise history with three 50+ field goals in the same game. And with eight 50-yard field goals this year, Aubrey has the most by a Cowboys rookie in a single season.

And Aubrey is closing in on another NFL record as well. With 84 touchbacks this season, he needs just five to pass Bradley Pinion's mark of 88 touchbacks set in 2021 for the Bucs.

This is the second Player of the Week award for Aubrey, and the fifth for the Cowboys this year.

