Jerry's reaction to Shaq Leonard joining the Eagles 

Dec 05, 2023 at 09:45 AM
Nick Eatman

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

FRISCO, Texas – On Monday morning, Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones was still hopeful that Shaq Leonard would be joining his team.

On Tuesday, he's now hoping to beat him here in a few days.

That's the "unique" nature of the NFL as Jones described Tuesday morning on 105.3 "The Fan," as he reacted to the news of Leonard deciding to sign with the Eagles, who just happen to be the Cowboys' opponent this Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

"These are the times we're in, when a player like that can be available and pick his team and be on the field within three or four days," Jones said. "It's just a unique period of times to me that he can hit the ground running and be out there against us on Sunday. But I wish him the best, he deserves that. He's had a distinguished career."

Leonard, a three-time All-Pro, was surprisingly waived by the Colts late last month. He visited the Cowboys last Tuesday and then went to Philadelphia. After the weekend, Leonard decided to sign with the Eagles, who have been decimated by injuries at the linebacker position, even worse than the Cowboys, who have lost Leighton Vander Esch for the season.

But Jones said in his visit with Leonard that financial terms of a contract were never discussed.

"There was never any money mentioned," Jones said. "It was never a financial issues at all. That wasn't the case in any way. He wanted to go where he thought he had the best chance, and again, I honor and recognize his decision there."

One of the reasons Jones didn't seem overly disappointed in missing out on Leonard was the roster adjustment that would be needed to add him. He mentioned that adding depth at linebacker would ultimately affect the numbers at other spots.

Ultimately, he wanted Leonard to sign with the Cowboys, but now is hopeful his team can make him regret the decision later this week.

"He decided on Philadelphia and that's it," Jones said. "Let's just do everything we can to make him to make him wish he was on the winning side on Sunday."

