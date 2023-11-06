Tyler Smith reacts to 'heartbreaking' loss in Philadelphia

One of those little things included a false start penalty on the six-yard line on Dallas' final drive from Smith that started a barrage of negative plays for the Cowboys. That six-yard line presence would be a sight they would not see until the clock hit all zeroes.

"They called me for a false start," Smith said. "I felt like it was ticky-tack, but I'm not gonna make excuses or anything. It is what it is. That's just something I gotta be better at and improve upon."

Despite the loss, the result was much more digestible than the Cowboys' last big NFC test against the 49ers, and the confidence remains high in the group to continue to fight in big games and eventually come out with the key wins.

"Extremely high," Smith said on the confidence level. "We know who we are and we know what we're capable of. It's just a matter of us seizing the moment. Unfortunately, we didn't get the result we wanted, but I'm confident that we're gonna respond the right way. I'm absolutely certain in that."

Smith helped provide protection up front for an offense that accounted for 406 total yards against a talented Philadelhia defense that has talent on all three levels.

"We showed today that we can contend with anybody," he said. "We are part of that upper echelon. It's just a matter of tightening up the small things. Seizing the moments that we gotta seize. We'll be back and we'll be better."