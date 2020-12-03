Dak Prescott Discusses Rehab From Ankle Surgery

FRISCO, Texas – "Small victories."
That's the positive mindset Dak Prescott is taking each day as he grinds through what's expected to be a months-long rehab from October surgery to repair a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle.
The Cowboys starting quarterback suffered the season-ending injury Oct. 11 against the Giants and immediately underwent successful surgery. He's expected to make a full recovery, and with an estimated timetable of four to six months, the Cowboys are confident he'll be back on the field during the offseason program next spring.
Speaking on NFL.com's Pepsi Rookie Roundtable, Prescott was asked his advice for rookies going through their first season in the league.
"Don't take anything that you're doing for granted," he said. "No matter how big or how small it is, don't take it for granted because it's a blessing. I've been able to play every level of my career because the guy in front of me has gotten injured, so I know what it means to be ready and to stay ready in case a guy gets injured in front of you.
"But now to be that guy that's injured for the first time in my career missing the rest of the season, it's different. It's tough. But for me, it's about making and creating small victories. So each and every day when I wake up and I go in for rehab, it's about, for me, seeing my leg or seeing my body do something that it didn't do the day before or creating a feeling that I didn't have before so I know that I'm continuing to get better.
"And at the end of the day, I know my team needs me. And I know they need me now for support, but they'll need me again later. So it's about helping them whichever way that I can and however I can. But it's about being right mentally and then counting those small victories."