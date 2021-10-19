Dak Prescott Encourages All to "Ask 4 Help"

Dak Prescott has never been afraid of challenges – something he showed once again this past Sunday in New England. Whether he's battling a tough Patriots defense, or a calf injury at the end of the game, the Cowboys quarterback knows how to overcome adversity.

But Dak is fighting for more than just the outcome on the field. He displayed "Ask 4 Help" on his wrist tape in Sunday's matchup against the Patriots. Wearing the message in support of mental health awareness and in honor of his late brother, QB1 is encouraging others to speak up and know that they are not alone in their struggles.