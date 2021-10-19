Dak Prescott Encourages All to "Ask 4 Help"

Dak Prescott has never been afraid of challenges – something he showed once again this past Sunday in New England. Whether he's battling a tough Patriots defense, or a calf injury at the end of the game, the Cowboys quarterback knows how to overcome adversity.
But Dak is fighting for more than just the outcome on the field. He displayed "Ask 4 Help" on his wrist tape in Sunday's matchup against the Patriots. Wearing the message in support of mental health awareness and in honor of his late brother, QB1 is encouraging others to speak up and know that they are not alone in their struggles.
The messaging has become the center of Prescott's efforts to utilize his platform to prioritize mental health awareness for all. This past September, he launched his "Ask 4 Help" campaign in recognition of suicide prevention month. The campaign includes a line of t-shirts and hoodies for sale with the messaging "Ask for Help" and "Faith. Fight. Finish" embroidered on them. One hundred percent of all proceeds from the line will benefit Prescott's Faith Fight Finish Foundation and support its effort of championing mental health and stopping the epidemic of youth suicide.
Most recently, Prescott and the Faith Fight Finish Foundation partnered with Las Vegas Raider Solomon Thomas, The Defensive Line Foundation, and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to help teachers connect with their students in crisis with the resources they need.
With suicide the second-leading cause of death among individuals between the ages of 10 and 34, and the fourth leading cause of death among individuals between the ages of 35 and 44, mental health needs a team effort. Join Prescott in breaking the down the stigma of asking for help and click here to check out his "Ask 4 Help" apparel.