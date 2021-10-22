Big Facts

Presented by

Big Facts: Dak Perfect in OT; History Of 5-1 Records

Oct 22, 2021 at 12:00 PM
dal-hs.jpg
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Youmans_Kyle-HS20
by DallasCowboys.comNick Eatman & Kyle Youmans
Big-Facts--Dak-Perfect-in-OT;-History-Of-5-1-Records-herio

This week is one of the toughest weeks for Cowboys fans. A week without a Cowboys game, a break from football, a pause in the excitement of a 5-1 start, are all extra challenges for fans everywhere.

But fear not, because with the physicality of a five-game winning streak that included two divisional wins and a road victory in New England, the rest is much needed for everyone surrounding the organization.

Additionally, it gives the perfect opportunity for fans to take a deep breath and reset before the marathon of a push that is the NFL regular season.

To aid with your weekend void, here are 10 total 'big facts' to note ahead of the empty weekend in the Cowboys schedule.

Big Facts: Dak Perfect in OT; History Of 5-1 Records

It might be the bye week, but we've still got some numbers to share, such as Dak's incredible stats all-time in overtime, along with more ways to say how awesome Trevon Diggs has been.

dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Bye Week Report Card Randy Gregory was PFF's highest graded player in Week 6 and two other Cowboys graded above a 90. Dallas had more players with a 90-plus grade than any other team in the NFL this week as Gregory (94.2) led the way, followed by Zack Martin (93.0) and CeeDee Lamb (90.3) as the others who topped the list. Martin specifically has found a home in the 90's, as the only player in the league with 3 such weeks this season.
1 / 10

Bye Week Report Card

Randy Gregory was PFF's highest graded player in Week 6 and two other Cowboys graded above a 90. Dallas had more players with a 90-plus grade than any other team in the NFL this week as Gregory (94.2) led the way, followed by Zack Martin (93.0) and CeeDee Lamb (90.3) as the others who topped the list. Martin specifically has found a home in the 90's, as the only player in the league with 3 such weeks this season.

No Pressure, No Diamonds Dak Prescott has never thrown an incompletion in overtime. Ever. In four career overtime games, Prescott has a stat line of 18 of 18 for 214 yards and three touchdowns. He is now 3-1 in games stretched to the limit with his only loss coming in 2018 against the Houston Texans. A period where the offense came up short on 3rd and 1 during their first drive but Prescott still completed all three of his passes for 29 yards.
2 / 10

No Pressure, No Diamonds

Dak Prescott has never thrown an incompletion in overtime. Ever. In four career overtime games, Prescott has a stat line of 18 of 18 for 214 yards and three touchdowns. He is now 3-1 in games stretched to the limit with his only loss coming in 2018 against the Houston Texans. A period where the offense came up short on 3rd and 1 during their first drive but Prescott still completed all three of his passes for 29 yards.

Out Schemed the Schemer Dallas offensively gained 567 total yards in Sunday's win over New England, the most against any Bill Belichick coached team. It was also the first victory against a Belichick coached team since his NFL head coaching debut in 1991. Entering Week 7, Dallas outpaces the rest of the NFL with a league leading 460.8 yards per game, which would be a franchise best if the pace continues.
3 / 10

Out Schemed the Schemer

Dallas offensively gained 567 total yards in Sunday's win over New England, the most against any Bill Belichick coached team. It was also the first victory against a Belichick coached team since his NFL head coaching debut in 1991. Entering Week 7, Dallas outpaces the rest of the NFL with a league leading 460.8 yards per game, which would be a franchise best if the pace continues.

Runnin' like it's 1995 Dallas has totaled 986 rushing yards through six games, most since the Cowboys totaled 991 yards on the ground in 1995. That Dallas team also started 5-1 and had an early bye week before finishing the regular season with a 12-4 mark. They then went on to win Super Bowl XXX on the offensive strength of Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith, and Michael Irvin.
4 / 10

Runnin' like it's 1995

Dallas has totaled 986 rushing yards through six games, most since the Cowboys totaled 991 yards on the ground in 1995. That Dallas team also started 5-1 and had an early bye week before finishing the regular season with a 12-4 mark. They then went on to win Super Bowl XXX on the offensive strength of Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith, and Michael Irvin.

Second-Half Digging If you want to find some kind of trend or theme relating to Trevon Diggs' success this year, look no further than when these interceptions are occurring. Of his seven interceptions, six of which have occurred in the second half. He picked off the Chargers on their opening drive of the game back in Week 2, but all of the others have been after halftime, including Sunday's pick-six touchdown against the Patriots.
5 / 10

Second-Half Digging

If you want to find some kind of trend or theme relating to Trevon Diggs' success this year, look no further than when these interceptions are occurring. Of his seven interceptions, six of which have occurred in the second half. He picked off the Chargers on their opening drive of the game back in Week 2, but all of the others have been after halftime, including Sunday's pick-six touchdown against the Patriots.

Family Tied Just one day after Diggs returned his second interception for a touchdown this year, his older brother Stefon Diggs got into the scoring act with a touchdown catch on Monday Night Football. No big deal, other than the fact that Stefon Diggs is a wide receiver, for the Buffalo Bills with 37 catches this year – an even 30 more than his brother – with the same amount of touchdowns.
6 / 10

Family Tied

Just one day after Diggs returned his second interception for a touchdown this year, his older brother Stefon Diggs got into the scoring act with a touchdown catch on Monday Night Football. No big deal, other than the fact that Stefon Diggs is a wide receiver, for the Buffalo Bills with 37 catches this year – an even 30 more than his brother – with the same amount of touchdowns.

Fastest to 100 CeeDee Lamb had the play of the game last week with his walk-off touchdown catch in overtime – his ninth reception of the day, giving him 107 for his career. Lamb became the fastest receiver in franchise history to get over 100 receptions, doing so in his 22nd game. That actually tied Herschel Walker's franchise record as the running back needed 22 games to get 100 catches in 1986-87.
7 / 10

Fastest to 100

CeeDee Lamb had the play of the game last week with his walk-off touchdown catch in overtime – his ninth reception of the day, giving him 107 for his career. Lamb became the fastest receiver in franchise history to get over 100 receptions, doing so in his 22nd game. That actually tied Herschel Walker's franchise record as the running back needed 22 games to get 100 catches in 1986-87.

The Walk Off It was well documented the Cowboys hadn't won a game in New England since 1987. But it was only fitting they broke the streak in the same fashion as the previous win – a walk-off touchdown. It was Herschel Walker's 60-yard touchdown run that beat New England back then and it was Lamb who ended the game in style last Sunday. In between those two walk-offs, only Emmitt Smith, Rocket Ismail, Miles Austin, Jason Witten and Amari Cooper have won a game with walk-off scores.
8 / 10

The Walk Off

It was well documented the Cowboys hadn't won a game in New England since 1987. But it was only fitting they broke the streak in the same fashion as the previous win – a walk-off touchdown. It was Herschel Walker's 60-yard touchdown run that beat New England back then and it was Lamb who ended the game in style last Sunday. In between those two walk-offs, only Emmitt Smith, Rocket Ismail, Miles Austin, Jason Witten and Amari Cooper have won a game with walk-off scores.

Leading The 400-Club For just the 18th time in franchise history, the Cowboys had a quarterback pass for over 400 yards. Dak Prescott now has nine career 400-yard games and the rest of the quarterbacks in Cowboys history have nine combined. The 400-yard club consists of Dak Prescott (9), Tony Romo (5), Don Meredith (2), Troy Aikman (1) and Kellen Moore (1).
9 / 10

Leading The 400-Club

For just the 18th time in franchise history, the Cowboys had a quarterback pass for over 400 yards. Dak Prescott now has nine career 400-yard games and the rest of the quarterbacks in Cowboys history have nine combined. The 400-yard club consists of Dak Prescott (9), Tony Romo (5), Don Meredith (2), Troy Aikman (1) and Kellen Moore (1).

Lucky 13? This is the 13th team in franchise history the Cowboys have had a 5-1 record. The other 12 times all led to a playoff berth and 10 of those landed them in the NFC Divisional round or better. The Cowboys made it to the Super Bowl in 1975, 1992 and 1995 after a 5-1 start. And most recently, the Cowboys were in the Divisional round in 2016, 2014 and 2007 – all with a 5-1 start to the season.
10 / 10

Lucky 13?

This is the 13th team in franchise history the Cowboys have had a 5-1 record. The other 12 times all led to a playoff berth and 10 of those landed them in the NFC Divisional round or better. The Cowboys made it to the Super Bowl in 1975, 1992 and 1995 after a 5-1 start. And most recently, the Cowboys were in the Divisional round in 2016, 2014 and 2007 – all with a 5-1 start to the season.

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Big Facts: Haven't Scored a TD vs. NE In 10 Years

This week's facts include the Cowboys having the best offensive game since 1983, what category Dak Prescott and Mac Jones are ranked at the top of the league and much more.
news

Big Facts: The Parsons-Barkley Connection & More

Anytime the Cowboys (3-1) and the Giants (1-3) get together, the nation will be watching. That's no different this season for multiple reasons outside of just the rivalry that will have the attention of a Sunday afternoon crowd at AT&T Stadium.
news

Big Facts: No Place Like Home For Amari Cooper

Since joining the Cowboys in 2018, Amari Cooper is the best receiver at home. Trevon Diggs has a chance for NFL history. Those are some of this week's Big Facts heading into Sunday's game.
news

Big Facts: Zeke the Best Prime-Time RB in 50 Years

What stat has Dak in the Mahomes/Brees category? Zeke is the best prime-time RB since 1970. Those are two of the Big Facts that highlight this week's matchup with the Eagles.
news

Big Facts: Cowboys Took Another WR Before Allen

Dak Prescott and Justin Herbert rank 1-2 in what NFL category? How Amari Cooper has played vs. Chargers. Check out these Big Facts!
news

Big Facts: 0-5 vs. Brady; But Perfect vs. SB Champs

The Cowboys have never beaten Tom Brady. But when it comes facing the champs in Week 1, the Cowboys haven't lost. So what gives? #BigFacts
news

Big Facts: Don, Roger, Danny, Troy, Tony, Dak, Andy

This week's Big Facts reveals how Andy Dalton hit a milestone that joins him right up there with the top six quarterbacks in franchise history.
news

Big Facts: Defense On Historic Pace; Dalton is 2-0

This week's Big Facts include a record the Cowboys are trying to avoid and Andy Dalton's perfect mark against the Eagles. 
news

Big Facts: Takeaway Total Doubled In Last 4 Weeks

Here are a dozen crucial facts to know ahead of Sunday's meeting with San Francisco at 12:00pm CT on CBS.
news

Big Facts: A Stat That Includes Amari, T.O. & Lamb

What category has Amari Cooper, Terrell Owens and CeeDee Lamb? Find out in this week's group of Big Facts.
news

Big Facts: Lamb Seeking First Catch vs. Washington

Here are a dozen crucial facts to know ahead of Thursday's matchup with Washington at 3:25pm CT on FOX.
Advertising