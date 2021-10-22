Big Facts: Dak Perfect in OT; History Of 5-1 Records

5 / 10

Second-Half Digging

If you want to find some kind of trend or theme relating to Trevon Diggs' success this year, look no further than when these interceptions are occurring. Of his seven interceptions, six of which have occurred in the second half. He picked off the Chargers on their opening drive of the game back in Week 2, but all of the others have been after halftime, including Sunday's pick-six touchdown against the Patriots.