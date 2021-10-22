#DallasCowboys

Randy Gregory Earns NFL's "Way To Play" Award

Oct 22, 2021 at 11:30 AM
dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Randy-Gregory-Earns-NFL’s-“Way-To-Play”-Award-hero
Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys' thrilling overtime win over the Patriots saw a game-winning touchdown pass in overtime and a field goal to tie the game in regulation.

But big plays by the defense were not overlooked, especially the sacks made by Randy Gregory.

As announced on NFL Network's Good Morning Football, Gregory is the Week 6 recipient of the 2021 NFL Way to Play Award.

An expert panel consisting of MERRIL HOGE, RONNIE LOTT, WILLIE MCGINEST, ORLANDO PACE and MICHAEL ROBINSON selects the weekly winners.

Here is the explanation for Gregory's award-winning game:

With 10:14 remaining in the second quarter, Gregory demonstrated proper pass-rushing technique by keeping his head up and out while leading with his shoulder as he sacked Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. He made sure he did not land on the quarterback with his body weight as he made the tackle. His play led to a forced fumble that was recovered by Cowboys defensive end Chauncey Golston for a takeaway.

"Through the award, football players and fans from around the world can see real-time examples of excellent football fundamentals and skill development," said TROY VINCENT, NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations.

Each recipient of the Way to Play Award will receive a $2,500 equipment grant through USA Football to be awarded to the local youth or high school football program of the player's choice.

The 2021 NFL Way to Play Award recipients:

Week 1 – Jordan Mailata, OT, Eagles

Week 2 – Jason Peters, OT, Bears

Week 3 – Trent Williams, OT, 49ers

Week 4 – Hunter Renfrow, WR/PR, Raiders

Week 5 – Trent Williams, OT, 49ers

Week 6 – Randy Gregory, DE, Cowboys

To watch the videos and for more information on the NFL Way to Play, please visit ops.nfl.com/WTP-Award.

Related Content

news

Spagnola: Welcoming The Unexpected Surprises  

Taking a look at The Unexpecteds. Those players who have been the biggest surprises for the Cowboys so far this season.
news

Big Facts: Dak Perfect in OT; History Of 5-1 Records

It might be the bye week, but we've still got some numbers to share, such as Dak's incredible stats all-time in overtime, along with more ways to say how awesome Trevon Diggs has been.
news

How Can The Defense Limit Explosive Passing?

As impressive as the Cowboys' secondary has been this season, there's still a lot they can do to limit the amount of explosive plays they're seeing in the passing game.
news

Mick Shots: Always A Good Time For The Bye

The bye, the team's red zone woes, no free passes, Dan Quinn's special recruit and more!
news

Where Has Terence Steele Improved Most In Year 2?

Terence Steele worked hard on his game after his rookie season. The results show. Here's a closer look at Steele's improvement at right tackle in five starts.
news

Dak Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

The Cowboys keep winning games on Sundays, which usually leads to different wins during the week. Dak Prescott was the latest to win a weekly award for his performance Sunday.
news

Damontae Kazee Arrested, Charged With DWI

Damontae Kazee was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with driving while under the influence.
news

Power Rankings: Dallas A Consensus Top-5 Team

The Cowboys are 5-1 at the bye week, which comes out a great time with Dak's calf injury. But where do they stack up around the league? Here are this week's NFL power rankings.
news

Dak Prescott Encourages All to "Ask 4 Help"

Wearing the message in support of mental health awareness and in honor of his late brother, QB1 is encouraging others to speak up and know that they are not alone in their struggles.
news

Where Do Injury Concerns Stand At The Bye Week?

Well, the bye weeks is now here. So where exactly do the Cowboys stand with their various injuries?
news

"A Great Situation" With La'el Collins Returning

La'el Collins is back from suspension. Terence Steele has held it down at right tackle. The Cowboys have a "great situation" there, Jerry Jones says.
Advertising