Randy Gregory Earns NFL's "Way To Play" Award

An expert panel consisting of MERRIL HOGE, RONNIE LOTT, WILLIE MCGINEST, ORLANDO PACE and MICHAEL ROBINSON selects the weekly winners.

Here is the explanation for Gregory's award-winning game:

With 10:14 remaining in the second quarter, Gregory demonstrated proper pass-rushing technique by keeping his head up and out while leading with his shoulder as he sacked Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. He made sure he did not land on the quarterback with his body weight as he made the tackle. His play led to a forced fumble that was recovered by Cowboys defensive end Chauncey Golston for a takeaway.

"Through the award, football players and fans from around the world can see real-time examples of excellent football fundamentals and skill development," said TROY VINCENT, NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations.

Each recipient of the Way to Play Award will receive a $2,500 equipment grant through USA Football to be awarded to the local youth or high school football program of the player's choice.

The 2021 NFL Way to Play Award recipients:

Week 1 – Jordan Mailata, OT, Eagles

Week 2 – Jason Peters, OT, Bears

Week 3 – Trent Williams, OT, 49ers

Week 4 – Hunter Renfrow, WR/PR, Raiders

Week 5 – Trent Williams, OT, 49ers

Week 6 – Randy Gregory, DE, Cowboys