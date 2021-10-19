Power Rankings: Dallas A Consensus Top-5 Team

Once the finals seconds tick off the clock of Monday Night Football, it's officially a new NFL week, and all the experts and prognosticators have all the results they need to decide which teams are the top contenders at this exact moment in time. The Cowboys have already played some statement games this season, but is the national media buying them? Every week we'll round up three of the league's most read and respected Power Rankings (ESPN, NFL.com, and CBS Sports) to see where Dallas stands among the rest of the league.

ESPN: 1.) Arizona Cardinals 2.) Buffalo Bills 3.) Los Angeles Rams 4.) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

5.) Dallas Cowboys (Last week: 6)

"Maybe the confidence rating should have been higher coming off the closer-than-expected loss to Tampa Bay in the opener. The Cowboys have not lost since and have a three-game lead in the NFC East. Dak Prescott's health comes into question with a calf strain. But if he is healthy, who wouldn't the Cowboys be favored to beat in their final 11 games? Maybe at Kansas City? Arizona? This team can put itself in a favorable playoff position and run away with the division." - Todd Archer

NFL.com: 1.) Arizona Cardinals 2.) Buffalo Bills 3.) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

4.) Dallas Cowboys (Last week: 4)

"Dak Prescott would not be denied. He helped keep the Cowboys in business with a clutch 24-yard completion to CeeDee Lamb in the final seconds of regulation, then connected with Lamb again on the 35-yard touchdown in overtime to seal a 35-29 over the Patriots in Foxborough. Prescott limped to the locker room with a strained calf that will get plenty of treatment during the Cowboys' bye week. Prior to the heroics from Prescott and Lamb, Trevon Diggs continued the incredible start to his season with his seventh interception, a pick-six of Mac Jones late in the fourth quarter. The Cowboys are a big play team." - Dan Hanzus

CBS Sports: 1.) Arizona Cardinals 2.) Green Bay Packers 3.) Los Angeles Rams 4.) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

5.) Dallas Cowboys (Last Week: 7)