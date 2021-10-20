Dak Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

With his 445 passing yards, three touchdowns, including the game-winner to CeeDee Lamb, Prescott was named the NFC's Offensive Player of the Week.

It's the fourth time Dak has won this award in his career, the first since Week 2 in 2020 when he rallied the team to a 40-39 win over the Falcons and then-head coach Dan Quinn.

Now, Quinn is the Cowboys' defensive coordinator, running a defense that took the lead with another Trevon Diggs interception, which he returned for a touchdown in the fourth quarter, only to give it back up with a long touchdown by the Patriots.

That set the stage for Dak to lead the offense to a game-tying field goal, followed by a touchdown drive in overtime. Ironically enough, it was on his touchdown throw to Lamb in overtime where he supposedly suffered the calf strain that left him in a walking boot as he exited Gillette Stadium. That hasn't been a friendly place for the Cowboys, who picked up their win in New England since 1987 at Foxboro Stadium.

Sunday marked the first time Dallas has defeated a Bill Belichick-coached team and the 445 passing yards is the most by any opposing quarterback against a Belichick in his legendary career.