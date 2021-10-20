#DALvsNE

Dak Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Oct 20, 2021
Another week, another win for the Cowboys.

And with that, comes more awards for their top player. In this case, it's arguably for the Cowboys' best player overall.

Dak Prescott is unquestionably the leader of this team and he led them to a rare win in New England Sunday, beating the Patriots in overtime 35-29.

With his 445 passing yards, three touchdowns, including the game-winner to CeeDee Lamb, Prescott was named the NFC's Offensive Player of the Week.

It's the fourth time Dak has won this award in his career, the first since Week 2 in 2020 when he rallied the team to a 40-39 win over the Falcons and then-head coach Dan Quinn.
Now, Quinn is the Cowboys' defensive coordinator, running a defense that took the lead with another Trevon Diggs interception, which he returned for a touchdown in the fourth quarter, only to give it back up with a long touchdown by the Patriots.

That set the stage for Dak to lead the offense to a game-tying field goal, followed by a touchdown drive in overtime. Ironically enough, it was on his touchdown throw to Lamb in overtime where he supposedly suffered the calf strain that left him in a walking boot as he exited Gillette Stadium. That hasn't been a friendly place for the Cowboys, who picked up their win in New England since 1987 at Foxboro Stadium.

Sunday marked the first time Dallas has defeated a Bill Belichick-coached team and the 445 passing yards is the most by any opposing quarterback against a Belichick in his legendary career.

The award for Prescott is the second weekly award for the Cowboys this year. Diggs won the NFC Defensive Player of the Week award for Week 4 against the Panthers. Diggs also earned NFC Defensive Player of the Month for September.

