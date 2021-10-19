#DallasCowboys

Damontae Kazee Arrested, Charged With DWI

Oct 19, 2021 at 04:30 PM
AP Photo/Newman Lowrance

FRISCO, Texas – Not the most ideal start to the Cowboys' week off.

Damontae Kazee was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with driving while under the influence.

The Cowboys' veteran safety was arrested at roughly 3 a.m. Tuesday morning in The Colony, a Dallas suburb located near the team's facility in Frisco.

Reports indicate that Kazee failed a field sobriety test, and his charge is a Class B misdemeanor for a first offense. The 28-year-old posted the $2,500 bond and was released on Tuesday afternoon.

The timing is ironic, given that Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy talked Monday about the message he gave to his team about being smart during their time off this week. McCarthy gave the Cowboys a full week off of practice and mentioned the importance of using it productively.

"Yeah, we talked about it last week when I told them what the schedule was going to be," he said. "Talked about the distractions and what we don't want. We have an outstanding season – 5-1, where we are. Make sure that everybody is taking care of themselves and spend as much time as they can with family and friends."

The Cowboys declined to comment on Tuesday. With the team entering its bye week, there's no more scheduled availability with coaches or players, though it's a good bet that Cowboys officials will address the matter at some point this week.

